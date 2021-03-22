Empuls by Xoxoday integrates with Slack

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): Xoxoday recently announced an integration with Slack through Empuls, its employee engagement platform. With this integration, Slack users can now engage, align, celebrate and recognize their peers on Slack itself, no matter where they work from.

To understand how Emplus integrates with Slack, one can watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVrLP-9zTOM&t=7s

"This integration enables thousands of companies who use Slack to provide holistic employee engagement to their employees. Organizations can build a people first culture by providing a frictionless experience to their employees who are on Slack. Empuls is proven to help hundreds of global organizations to improve eNPS (employee NPS) and productivity," said Mayank Singh, Product Head, Empuls, commenting on this integration.

Empuls - integrated with Slack - is not just beneficial for employees. While employees engage more meaningfully with their peers through constant motivation and recognition, employers can sense the pulse of their organization at all times, through regular feedback and surveys.

These employer-friendly features not only help understand organizational health, but also help run engagement activities that are tailored to employee expectations, thereby enhancing eNPS and overall productivity.



This integration has also enabled active peer recognition through instant social notifications sent automatically to everyone on the channel, enabling them to congratulate and comment on their teammate's success, using badges and certificates easily accessible from within Slack.

With this integration, engagement is more real time than ever before. Active employee participation in peer recognition, highly interactive reward mechanisms, instant feedback through surveys & easy navigation to a vast catalog of gift cards, perks and experiences for redemption - all work in tandem to ensure that workforce engagement is kept alive at all times.

Empuls by Xoxoday

Empuls by Xoxoday is an employee engagement and experience solution. Empuls is built on the key pillars of engagement - Connect, Align, Empower and Motivate. This All-In-One engagement product helps improve employee productivity, performance and retention. It also helps connect employees through interest groups and conversations, listen to employees and enable action on employee feedback and reward positive behavior and good work.

