HiCare
HiCare

Enjoy a fresh and clean Diwali season with HiCare's services

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 08:34 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): It's that time of the year again where you might need India's leading pest control and home hygiene brand HiCare the most.
Diwali is approaching and all those tedious home cleanings and preparing can be done by the experts, rather than slogging it out yourself once again. They say help should be taken where it's available and why not, especially since HiCare is the best in the business.
HiCare has a range of home cleaning and deep cleaning services that keep evolving thanks to the research and development team which always helps us get better. All you need to do is give a call on 8828333888 and our customer-friendly hotline will guide you through the process of booking a home-cleaning and pest control services.
HiCare team has been working tirelessly and effortlessly to bring about technological advances and that's HiCare were able to launch an Alexa skill last year during Diwali. What that meant is that users can now just say, 'Alexa, Open HiCare' and initiate the same process using their Echo Dot devices. Alternately, you can check out these packages on the official website as well.
Diwali is back again, and this festival of lights happens to be the biggest holiday of the year for us in India. People have waited months for this time to arrive and now that it's near, the preparations have begun.
The biggest of these preparations is getting your home ready for potential guests, visitors, and family that will be coming home. Of course, let's not forget we have to welcome our dearest deity Lord Rama as well.
HiCare gives you the chance to avail of the best pest control and home cleaning services and the most economical prices because WE CARE! Don't bother putting in all those hours of hard work and sweat and concentrate on other aspects of life this Diwali.
You can choose from our advanced cockroach pest control service to deep cleaning, kitchen, and bathroom cleaning too this Diwali, and throughout the year too!
"HiCare always strives to bring out the best in pest control and overall home hygiene services. Our home hygiene services have been the top in the market for years. We've always improved and given the best to our loyal customers", said Joydeep Sarkar, COO, HiCare Services Pvt Ltd.
"Diwali is a time for rejoicing and we don't want people to waste days and weeks in home cleaning. Instead, call us and we'll give you a sparkling clean home in a matter of hours. A clean home is a healthy home and that's what HiCare specializes in. Your kitchens, bathrooms, carpets, sofas, mattresses and everything will be taken care of by our experts!" he added.
For home cleaning, our bestselling service has been the deep cleaning package and kitchen pest control over the years. It includes everything from advanced cockroach control, deep cleaning every nook and corner of your home to be Diwali ready.
What's better is that HiCare offers the most competitive rates in the market, with services beginning at just Rs 3,599, with a further discount of 10 per cent available if you make an online payment. HiCare also has EMI options and you can book this service by calling 8828333888 or checking out the official website. Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous Diwali 2019!
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 08:40 IST

National Committee on Textiles & Clothing (NCTC) proposes...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the objective of highlighting the issues and challenges being faced by the textile and clothing industry as well as the urgent policy interventions required to address the same, all the stakeholders of Textile and Clothing Industry, vi

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 08:38 IST

Delhi's Vivaan Gupta becomes the youngest Indian to travel all...

New Delhi [India] Oct 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Delhi resident Vivaan Gupta who is just eight years old has become the youngest Indian to travel all continents of the world.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:26 IST

GSK Pharma closes Q2 revenue up 8 pc at Rs 873 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday reported revenue for the quarter ended September 30 at Rs 873 crore with a year-on-year growth of 8 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:24 IST

The Asian Society for Emergency Medicine (ASEM 2019) announces...

New Delhi [India] Oct 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Asian Society for Emergency Medicine (ASEM) and Society for Emergency Medicine India (SEMI) announces the 10th Asian Conference on Emergency Medicine (ACEM) in New Delhi, India from November 7th-10th, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:22 IST

Nicole Kidman wears platinum jewellery to the 'Gala for the Global Ocean'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nicole Kidman wore Platinum jewellery from Harry Winston to the Gala for the Global Ocean in Monte-Carlo on September 26th.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 17:47 IST

Axis Bank reports Q2 loss of Rs 112 crore due to one-time tax impact

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Private lender Axis Bank on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 112 crore on a for the second quarter of current fiscal due to a one-time tax impact compared to a net profit of Rs 790 crore in the corresponding July to September quarter of previous fiscal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 17:28 IST

Wipro elected as DJSI World index member for 10th consecutive year

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): IT major Wipro Ltd said on Tuesday that it has been selected as a member of the global Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) 2019 for the tenth year in succession.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 17:25 IST

Investment and Trade Promotions between India and Panama

New Delhi [India] Oct 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Indo-Latin America Chamber of Commerce, Republic of Panama Delegation were visited India for Trade and Investment Promotion for empowerment of both countries.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 17:24 IST

American Express continues India Growth with over 600,000 new...

New Delhi [India] Oct 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): American Express, the world's largest card issuer by purchase volume and the largest integrated payments platform, has aggressively expanded its merchant coverage in India with over 600,000 new merchants added since 2017.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 17:22 IST

Celebrating 'Home, Reunion, Warmth', Helo launches Diwali Campaign

New Delhi [India] Oct 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): To usher in the festival of Diwali, Helo, the leading social media platform, launches its #HappyDiwali and #Diwali2019 hashtag campaign from 20th to 28th October 2019.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 16:37 IST

Sensex ends 335 points lower, Infosys cracks by over 16 pc after...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices closed in the red on Tuesday amid mixed global cues while software major Infosys recorded its sharpest intra-day fall in more than six years after a whistleblower complaint accused senior company officials of indulging in unethica

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 16:24 IST

Jubilant FoodWorks reports 12 pc revenue growth in Q2

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Food services major Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts chain in India, on Tuesday reported operating revenues for the second quarter of current fiscal at Rs 988 crore, marking a growth of 12 per cent over Q2 FY19.

Read More
iocl