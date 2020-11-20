Enjoy the simple joys of sleeping better with the SleepwellForYears campaign

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sleepwell, India's leading mattress brand from Sheela Foam Ltd., has launched an exciting campaign that underlines the brand's commitment and trust towards its consumers.

With engaging contests, quizzes and other activities lined up, #SleepwellForYears is the brand's effort towards reconnecting with all those customers that have stayed true to the brand.

The digital campaign emphasizes on the brand ethos of loyalty, quality and consumer trust

Established in 1971, the brand is committed to a one-point programme of bringing comfort, convenience and luxury to enhance the lifestyle of the modern Indian. #SleepwellForYears campaign is inspired from the story of Sleepwell's most loyal consumer who purchased his first Sleepwell mattress in the year 1977 with a 25-year warranty, having experienced some of the best moments of his life while on the mattress.

With years of usage and wear and tear, the mattress now wasn't in the best of condition after 24 long years. Knowing that Sleepwell would keep its word, the loyal consumer approached the brand to avail its 25-year warranty. And rightly so, even after so many years, we ensured that the consumer received a completely new mattress from Sleepwell's latest range featuring the Neem Fresche technology.

The reason was simple-Sleepwell was his trusted ally in the last 24 years, and it is going to remain so for the upcoming years as well.

It's a well-known fact that getting 8 hours of sound sleep is linked to benefitting your overall health. From improving your memory to aiding weight loss and even boosting your immune system, there are plenty of positives of sleeping well.

The mattress you sleep on can greatly impact your ability to get a good night's sleep, yet its importance is often overlooked. Especially in today's scenario when majority of people are spending large amounts of time working from their bedrooms, a good mattress is of utmost importance.

Over the years, Sleepwell has continued to innovative its offerings and be a trusted mattress solution for Indian's. The made-in-India brand has always kept its consumers at the core of its offerings and services, ensuring the needs and preferences are its priority.

"At Sleepwell, we have always endeavored to place customers at the core of all our decisions. Each decision made by us is aimed at ensuring delight and preference for the brand. The story of our loyal consumer bears testimony to our values and we hope to continue to serve our consumers with the best-in-class quality standards and offerings," said Rahul Gautam, Managing Director, Sheela Foam Ltd.

"This mattress is really special to me, for all those priceless years spent on it. I have always had the faith in the Sleepwell care for its consumers, hence when I wanted to replace the mattress, I knew the brand would surely, stay true to their promise. And as you can see, they replaced my old mattress after 24 years with a new one. This is a rare quality to find in a brand in the present times," said the Sleepwell customer.

Sleepwell has been a part of generations of delighted consumers over the last five decades and it continually strives towards attaining a perfect balance between latest technological advancements and the demands and luxuries of the modern consumer.

It is a flagship brand of the Sheela Group, India's leading manufacturer of Polyurethane foam and an ISO 9001 certified company. It has 10 state of the art manufacturing units, a strong network of over 100 distributors and over 8000 dealers in India. Sheela Group commands approx.

30 per cent market share of the Indian P.U. Foam industry. Its P.U. Foam is used in industries like automobiles, generators, shoes, garments, packaging and many others.

Sleepwell is a market leader in India with almost 50 years of experience, has a pan India distribution and manufacturing network, and has diverse product portfolio and robust R&D capabilities.

