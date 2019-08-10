Panel discussion on ‘Influencers in the Marketing Ecosystem’
Panel discussion on ‘Influencers in the Marketing Ecosystem’

Enlyft Networks brings India's top influencers and brands together at 'en:fluence - 2019'

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 20:38 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 10(ANI/NewsVoir): Leading influencer management company, en:lyft hosted a power packed 'en:fluence - The Creator Summit...' in Vashi, Navi Mumbai.
The event brought together influencers, brands, content creators, media marketers, and many more from around the globe under one roof.
The event kick-started with an introduction from Ajay Kudva, Founder and CEO at en:lyft and followed by keynote from Umesh Upadhyay, President and Director - Media at Reliance Industries Limited. The event had breakout sessions and panel discussions, to meeting with the brands, and the list goes on.
The summit also incorporated interesting sessions on video marketing, content marketing, developments in social media, monetisation, community building & much more and finally concluded with adrenaline filled performance by "The Unwind".
en:fluence is an initiative started by Ajay Kudva, founder of en:lyft. Enthusiastic attendees gathered to discuss social media strategies, network, learn new skills, and connect in person with the top influencers in multiple niche segments.
The event saw participation from several renowned influencers including Sharmaji Technical, Technical Yogi, TechBar, Palash Sen (Euphoria), Ruchira Jadhav, Namrata Pradhan (Madhura from Chattriwali), Abhijeet Shwetchandra (Baaji), Dino James, Nita Shilimkar and AJ (Oye it's Prank), Radha Sagar, Parvinder Singh, Rajeev Raja and Him-eesh Madaan, Mahatmaji Technical, Ask CarGuru and many more.
"en:lyft aims to create a community of content creators that fosters creativity & enhance brand collaborations. Over the past one year en:lyft and its 120 exclusive influencers, having a collective subscriber base of 60Mn+; have helped over 150 brands to create 2000+ pieces of content that achieved over 2.3 Billion views & 50 Mn+ engagements. en:fluence is a tribute to these prolific content creators and a platform to setup the roadmap for the years ahead", said Ajay Kudva, Founder and CEO.
As per a recent report, while Instagram has over a billion monthly active users globally, its parent company Facebook has over 2.38 billion monthly active users and over 16 million people log in to Twitter every day. WhatsApp is another powerful platform which has over 300 million users in our country. India is also the largest and fastest growing audience in the world with more than 265 million monthly active users for You Tube.
"en:fluence is one of our major milestones. Stay tuned to see many major milestones in this journey called en:lyft", said Stafford Fernandes, Influencer management head
This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 17:57 IST

Reliance Naval and Engineering widens Q1 loss to Rs 371 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Reliance Naval and Engineering widened its consolidated loss to Rs 371 crore in the April to June quarter of 2019-20 as compared to Rs 361 crore in the year-ago period, the company said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 15:26 IST

NIIT Q1 EBITDA up 16 pc to Rs 22 crore on revenue of Rs 210 crore

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 : NIIT Ltd's net revenue declined by two per cent to Rs 210 crore during the quarter ended June 30 compared to Rs 214 crore in Q1 FY19, the skills and talent development corporation said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 13:28 IST

Singh & Associates on a strategic expansion; move to a new...

New Delhi [India] August 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Singh & Associates (S&A), India's leading full-service law firm, has relocated its Bengaluru office to a bigger facility with best-in-class infrastructure. With this shift to a more strategic and central location at Richmond Road part of the Centr

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 12:19 IST

After SBI, more PSU banks link deposit and loan rates to repo

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): More government-owned banks have announced linking their lending and deposit rates to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) repo for facilitating faster transmission after the State Bank of India did so in May.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 11:13 IST

Narayana Hrudayalaya reports 19 pc jump in Q1 operating income...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Leading healthcare service provider Narayana Hrudayalaya has said its consolidated total operating income stood at Rs 777.4 crore for Q1 (April to June) of current financial year 2019-20 as compared to Rs 652.3 crore in the corresponding period of previo

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 19:06 IST

Kundan Gold Refinery awarded with Best Refiner and Leading...

New Delhi [India] August 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): For a consecutive Year 'Kundan Gold Refinery', a treasured a business unit of Kundan Group has inherited the Best Refiner (Privately Owned) and leading Bullion Seller of the year award for the year 2018-19 award at the 16th India International Gold conven

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 19:00 IST

OneCulture celebrates International Co-working Day with a noble cause

New Delhi [India] August 09 (ANI): Children are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow; the correct nurturing of these young gems is so vital.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 18:23 IST

Ion exchange inaugurates its new R&D centre in Patancheru, Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] August 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Leaders in water and environment management solutions, Ion Exchange (India) Limited, today announces the launch of its new Research and Development Centre at Patancheru in Telangana.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 18:18 IST

Indian Bank signs up Corporate Agency with Chola MS

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indian Bank, a premier Public Sector bank has entered into a corporate agency agreement with Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd (Chola MS) for distribution of the latter's insurance products to Indian Bank customers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 18:03 IST

Auto industry body requests for reduction of GST rate from 28 pc...

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): An apex auto industry body has requested the Central government for an immediate reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates for automobiles to 18 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 17:59 IST

Get a range of customized loan against property solutions by...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited and is offering customized, high-value and competitive interest rates led loans against property solutions for all salaried and self-employed individuals.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 17:58 IST

M3M Rendezvous with the Stars

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): M3M hosted a fabulous 'Rendezvous with the Stars' on Wednesday, 7th August 2019 at their 7-star golf-themed project - M3M Golfestate on the Golf Course Road (Extn), Gurugram, followed by a glittering award ceremony that saw top-performing channel pa

Read More
iocl