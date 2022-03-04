Ensure gender equality in decision-making positions

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): While women's participation has increased substantially in the workforce they are grossly under-represented in decision-making positions and it is high time this anomaly is corrected, experts and industry leaders said on Friday.

"We want more women CEOs, we want more women in Board, we want more women in senior and mid-management level," said Renuka Ramnath, Founder, MD & CEO, Multiples Alternate Asset Management.

Addressing a virtual conference organised by Ananta Centre, Ramnath said gender equality needs to be part of the work culture in India Inc. "Please don't make it a statistical exercise. Please don't make it a PR exercise," she said.

Divyata Ashiya, Ex COO, Merchant Banking Division International, Goldman Sachs, said generally women are forced to do more explaining and prove credentials in order to get themselves accepted at a senior level.

Ashiya pointed out that most of the time companies hire women in positions just to be able to check the right boxes.



Vinati Kastia Kilambi, Senior Partner, AZB & Partners, said the change needs to come from the companies themselves.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's 26-week maternity leave policy, Kilambi said that gender equality cannot be ensured just by laws.

"The law does not have to tell people to do things," said Kilambi adding that gender equality needs to become a part of the company's culture also society at large.

Addressing a session on 'Gender Responsiveness in Rural Development' Srikumar Misra, Founder & Chairman, Milk Mantra, said there is a need to bring transparency in the gender equality efforts of the companies.

"It's not about having a woman. It's about having a balance," said Hasina Kharbhih, Founder & Managing Director, Impulse Social Enterprises. (ANI)

