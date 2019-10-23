The institute surveyed 850 senior executives representing firms from 12 industries globally
The institute surveyed 850 senior executives representing firms from 12 industries globally

Enterprises believe 5G will help generate new revenue streams: Infosys research

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:23 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A new market research study by Infosys Knowledge Institute has gathered empirical evidence to show how mass machine communication is expected to be the most transformed application with 5G and why data security emerges as the most critical barrier to its adoption.
Infosys surveyed 850 senior executives representing firms from 12 industries with annual revenues over one billion dollars across the United States, Europe, Britain, Australia and New Zealand.
The research titled 'State of 5G -- The Road Ahead' was aimed at gathering insights around the current state of 5G adoption and identifying current and future initiatives that can serve as a guide for business and technology leaders across enterprises in their 5G digital transformation journey.
Key findings of the survey show that a staggering 90 per cent of the respondents are either actively investigating 5G business cases or defining various use cases and service portfolios with ecosystem partners.
Besides, nearly 60 per cent of respondents mentioned cost and effectiveness as the primary criteria for use case adoption, while 57 per cent of surveyed enterprises are looking at 5G for new revenue streams.
Over 50 per cent of enterprises are looking for 5G use cases that can help them disrupt the market or drive their brand forward. Data security (59 per cent), finding the right talent (57 per cent) and device readiness (57 per cent) were identified as key barriers in 5G adoption.
Industry-wise, energy and utilities call out integration while manufacturing mentions virtualised 5G core deployment as key challenges. Maintenance of the new technology (47 per cent) and defining a roadmap for artificial intelligence and machine learning technology advancements (33 per cent) emerged as key challenges post-implementation.
Nearly 50 per cent of enterprises firmly believe that system integrators play a vital role in 5G deployment.
"5G holds significant transformation potential for both network providers and enterprises that will consume it," said Nitesh Bansal, Senior Vice President and Global Head for Engineering Services at Infosys.
For network providers, he said, there are significant opportunities for network virtualisation, artificial intelligence and automation while considerably lowering associated costs and enhancing the delivery of network-based services.
For enterprises, on the other hand, it unlocks significant value with the addition of use cases that were not possible without low latency and high bandwidth network coverage.
"Through our research, we are looking to present a comprehensive view of the adoption and barriers in implementing 5G. The research also highlights relevant use cases that will serve as a ready reckoner for businesses looking to explore new opportunities in the 5G space," said Bansal.
(ANI)

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 10:59 IST

Almond Branding is now India's Best Packaging Design Studio

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Almond Branding has won India's Best Design Studio Award 2019 for Packaging design. Initiated in 2015, 'India's Best Design Awards' are the first to recognize Design Studios for their professional work, business practices, and transparency.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 10:55 IST

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags mega project from HPCL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Larsen & Toubro Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) said on Wednesday it has been awarded a mega project by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 10:23 IST

Equity gauges flat on global cues, private banks suffer losses

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices remained flat on the bourses during early hours of Wednesday amid weak global cues as investors awaited a slew of corporate earnings of the second fiscal quarter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 08:40 IST

National Committee on Textiles & Clothing (NCTC) proposes...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the objective of highlighting the issues and challenges being faced by the textile and clothing industry as well as the urgent policy interventions required to address the same, all the stakeholders of Textile and Clothing Industry, vi

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 08:38 IST

Delhi's Vivaan Gupta becomes the youngest Indian to travel all...

New Delhi [India] Oct 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Delhi resident Vivaan Gupta who is just eight years old has become the youngest Indian to travel all continents of the world.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 08:34 IST

Enjoy a fresh and clean Diwali season with HiCare's services

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): It's that time of the year again where you might need India's leading pest control and home hygiene brand HiCare the most.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:26 IST

GSK Pharma closes Q2 revenue up 8 pc at Rs 873 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday reported revenue for the quarter ended September 30 at Rs 873 crore with a year-on-year growth of 8 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:24 IST

The Asian Society for Emergency Medicine (ASEM 2019) announces...

New Delhi [India] Oct 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Asian Society for Emergency Medicine (ASEM) and Society for Emergency Medicine India (SEMI) announces the 10th Asian Conference on Emergency Medicine (ACEM) in New Delhi, India from November 7th-10th, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:22 IST

Nicole Kidman wears platinum jewellery to the 'Gala for the Global Ocean'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nicole Kidman wore Platinum jewellery from Harry Winston to the Gala for the Global Ocean in Monte-Carlo on September 26th.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 17:47 IST

Axis Bank reports Q2 loss of Rs 112 crore due to one-time tax impact

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Private lender Axis Bank on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 112 crore on a for the second quarter of current fiscal due to a one-time tax impact compared to a net profit of Rs 790 crore in the corresponding July to September quarter of previous fiscal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 17:28 IST

Wipro elected as DJSI World index member for 10th consecutive year

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): IT major Wipro Ltd said on Tuesday that it has been selected as a member of the global Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) 2019 for the tenth year in succession.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 17:25 IST

Investment and Trade Promotions between India and Panama

New Delhi [India] Oct 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Indo-Latin America Chamber of Commerce, Republic of Panama Delegation were visited India for Trade and Investment Promotion for empowerment of both countries.

Read More
iocl