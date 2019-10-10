Enterslice launches new start up services platform (CA/CS/Legal) - Corpbiz.io

Corpbiz Advisors Private Limited
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the start-ups and technology firms fostering in India at a rapid pace comes the demand for reliable, ultra-efficient, cost-effective service providers dealing in Risk and Assurance, Fintech, Regulatory Advisory, Virtual CFO, M&A, and related services.
Enterslice has established itself as a trusted, well-reviewed, and well-regarded company offering all of these services and much more.
The visionary Firm recently announced the shifting of start-ups services to a new company, Corpbiz Advisors Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Enterslice Fintech Private Limited. The planned move aims to address the rapidly growing needs of start-ups community. The few of the significant services which are shifted from Enterslice to Corpbiz is all type of business registrations, licensing, legal, compliances, taxation and start-up accounting services.
Enterslice will continue to serve large and mid-scale clients whose annual turnover is above Rs 50 Crores. The company will focus on risk and assurance, audit support, business consulting, cfo support services, merger, and acquisition support services.
Enterslice launched its online Portal in September 2014, in a very short span of time it has established itself as India's leading Company in the field of legal, financial and advisory services. Currently, the firm claims to have 20,000+ Startup Clients in India and Over 200,000 Services inquiry in a year. It is currently serving 100+ large size companies in India.
"The specialised division for Start-up services is necessary to fulfil the increasing demand for Legal and CA Services in India. We are committed to offer exclusive attention to the early-stage Start-ups and help them to grow from the idea stage to the growth stage. We are also looking for expanding our physical presence in 500+ cities in India by 2021," said Abhishek Kumar, Chief Business officer of Enterslice.
The division of Start-up services and Advisory services is a result of a rapidly increasing client base of the Enterslice group. As per customer survey reports, the group reportedly enjoys best customer retention rates in the Financial, Audit, and Legal Advisory segment.
"We aim to empower startups with impeccable financial, legal, risk, and compliance management support system to achieve their desired goals by creating a dedicated start-up services company; Corpbiz," said Narendra Kumar, Managing Director at Enterslice.
Enterslice is not restricted to render services in India but enjoys a global presence. Enterslice registers and manages growing businesses with specialize service domains for Financial service industries, E-commerce, and Manufacturing. The Firm has established a team of dedicated service providers across the globe covering the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Australia, Singapore, Gulf, and much more to come. It has set up the benchmark in the field of Global Fintech and Legal Advisory service providers.
