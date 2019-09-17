Kapil Pathare, Director, VIP Clothing Ltd
Kapil Pathare, Director, VIP Clothing Ltd

Entrepreneur and author Kapil Pathare honoured with Doctorate in Business from Ballsbridge University

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:19 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kapil Pathare, Director of VIP Clothing Ltd, has been presented with an honorary Doctorate in Business from Ballsbridge University for his outstanding contribution to business and entrepreneurship.
The Well-known Entrepreneur of India's Iconic Brand 'VIP Innerwear' and Author of sports book was honoured with the Global Leaders Award 'Enterprise Edition 2019' by Madhur Bhandarkar in Dubai in recognition for his achievements in promoting entrepreneurship and small business at the International, National, and Regional level.
"I am truly honoured and humbled to receive this special recognition from Ballsbridge University. I don't consider myself a traditional entrepreneur. For me, it's about the quality of products and services. The success of business personnel depends on the right understanding of human resources, approaches, skills, and values of those who work in the organization. You can have a good business plan but also have to justify why it's you," said Kapil Pathare.
Kapil Pathare joined VIP Clothing Ltd in 2001 and has been able to infuse dynamism in the company. From a traditional manufacturer-marketer-distributor of inner-wear goods, he has been able to transform the company keeping pace with modernity and evolve as a savvy marketer. Armed with a vision, the right infrastructure, right people, the right leadership, and the right attitude - a cumulative aggregate of factors vital to succeed and excel in the marketplace.
He has over the years acquired extensive experience in marketing, production operation, sales, advertising, business start-ups, etc for VIP Group, which is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of innerwear, lingerie, readymade garments, socks, and other accessories.
VIP Group has been continuously engaged in the branding of products and emerging its image from masses brands to premium brands. The company's foresight in placing Frenchie innerwear brands have created a passion for innerwear in the young generation of the country.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:28 IST

Niine: Focussed on Quality and Safety

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): There have been ongoing debates on sanitary napkins vs cloth, emerging claims and issues being highlighted on biodegradability, organic, reusable and so on.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:23 IST

Mavenir awarded for best vRAN technology at 5G Asia

Singapore/New Delhi [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mavenir, a leader in accelerating software network transformation and redefining mobile network economics for communications service providers (CSPs), was awarded 'Best RAN Technology' winner for its innovative virtualized RAN (vRAN) solution for a s

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:18 IST

UL and Underwriters Laboratories announce leadership succession

Northbrook [USA] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): UL and parent company Underwriters Laboratories today announced that, after 15 years of service, Keith Williams has decided to retire as president and CEO.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:15 IST

Beat the effects of economic slowdown by Investing in a Bajaj...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Indian Market has been going through a challenging phase as a result of slowdown in economic growth, higher tax impact on foreign institutional investors, the shutdown of major factories resulting in layoffs and hiring freeze.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:01 IST

Asia's first environmental school launched at International...

New Delhi [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): The need for environmental education is growing rapidly as the degradation of the environment is taking place at a fast pace.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:59 IST

Edtech Startup GuruQ lets you find Certified Quality Tutors in a...

New Delhi [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): GuruQ, India's leading digital platform for connecting students with certified user-rated tutors, has revamped its website recently by introducing additional features to meet sartorial needs for both tutors and students.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:57 IST

SAIL allowed to sell 25 pc iron ore production from captive...

New Delhi [India], Sep 17 (ANI): The government has allowed Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) to sell 25 per cent of its iron ore production from captive mines and dispose off another 70 million tonnes of low-grade iron ore dust and fines accumulated over the years in open market.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:34 IST

Veteran technologist Peter Burke joins Cybage Board of Directors

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cybage, a leader in the technology consulting and product engineering space, announces the appointment of Peter Burke to its Board of Directors.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:33 IST

SenseHawk's AI Driven Analytics transforms health monitoring at...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): SenseHawk, an Artificial Intelligence driven data and analytics software company, recently set a world-first benchmark of assessing the health of 2.5 million solar modules in record time at one of the largest single location solar plants in the worl

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:29 IST

Jigsaw Academy wins NASSCOM's 'Partner of Excellence' accolade

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jigsaw Academy, a pioneer in Emerging Technologies and data science training, has been recognised as NASSCOM's 'Partner of Excellence' for the year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:18 IST

Jio continues to top 4G download speed chart: TRAI

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Reliance Jio continues to lead in the average 4G download speed chart for August published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:52 IST

PMLA Appellate Tribunal also releases assets of 63 moons from ED...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 17 (ANI) The PMLA Appellate Tribunal on Tuesday released the assets of Jignesh Shah-led 63 moons technologies from attachment by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Read More
iocl