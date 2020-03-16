Envy Deodorants bagged the most prestigious recognition of 'The Economic Times Promising Brands 2019-2020'

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hogging the limelight in a glitzy awards ceremony held recently in Taj Santacruz in Mumbai, Saurabh Gupta, the young and dynamic Managing Director of Envy Deodorants was honoured with the most prestigious The Economic Times Promising Brands 2019-2020 award for the brand Envy.

This platform highlights brands, which have stood firm in the winds of globalization and have truly become a part of the popular Indian culture and day to day lives. The coveted honour was presented to Saurabh Gupta, Managing Director, Envy Deodorants in recognition of his efforts, vision and matchless leadership qualities which have together taken the Envy Deodorants to a sustained higher growth trajectory.

The award was presented to him by leading actor Yami Gautam amid the presence of the who's who of the industry.

Saurabh Gupta said: "The brand believes in creating reach and awareness and falling into the consideration set of prospect consumers while maintaining the loyalty of the current customers. I feel honoured to have received this significant recognition which will keep me inspired in my journey."

"A promising brand needs a sustainable ground to hold which is relevant to the consumers. Envy Deodorants believes in creating reach and awareness and falling into the consideration set of prospect consumers while maintaining the loyalty of the current customers," he added.

Envy is a range of no-gas deodorants and perfumes blended with rich French fragrances available at modest price points. It has established itself as a brand which offers rich fragrance options that capture the scent and essence of French elegance to Indian consumers.

The most desirable brand Envy has Cine Star Akshay Kumar, the leading youth icon of India as its brand ambassador. Akshay represents the masses and the message he conveys through his effortless macho charisma appeals directly to the youth. Hence, he perfectly captures the brand's ethos.

Furthermore, his sense of style, aura, and the connection he shares with the millennial generation is something, which surely helps Envy to enhance the brand recall value amongst our target audience. The brand's ideology very well resonates with young audience and motivates to keep up their individuality with layering qualities like dynamism, machismo, young energy, romance and clear attitude without compromise.

Envy is targeted at affluent group who love adventure, experience, aspire to use premium products, Fashion and grooming conscious, ready to experiment, young professionals. While almost all other brands in the category reinforce the romance/glamour route, Envy drove on utility, being the first Indian brand to guarantee 1000 minimum sprays.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

