Equisoft announces the rebranding of all its products under a unified, global architecture

Rana Biswas, India and APAC Sales Director, Equisoft

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 13:47 IST

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): A few months ahead of celebrating its 25th anniversary, global financial technology provider Equisoft has announced the rebranding of its product offerings tailored to the life insurance and wealth management industries.
The rebranding is intended towards maximizing Equisoft's brand equity across verticals and regions and streamlining its customer communication platform. As the company continues to innovate and grow, the rebranding will also allow for easy integration of new products and acquisitions into an overarching brand.
"At Equisoft, our mission is to help all stakeholders, from manufacturers to distributors to advisors, leverage technology to offer better customer experiences, reduce friction in their processes, and gain maximum efficiency. We have been very successful at fulfilling this mission by continuously investing in building a fully-integrated, end-to-end offering that enables our customers to offer a seamless experience to their end clients", said Luis Romero, Founder and CEO of Equisoft.
"We're creating something special and compelling here to support our global expansion plan. Our offering must speak to different industries and audiences, to various cultures and geographic areas, so it became imperative to align them into an overarching and unified structure in order to maximize our global brand equity", said Jean Sabbagh, Vice President, Marketing and Communications at Equisoft.
"Our product line has expanded significantly over the past few years to meet the business goals and evolving challenges of all industry stakeholders, from manufacturers to distributors to advisors. As we want each of our products to be seen as a component of a holistic, end-to-end offering, it became imperative to align them into a simple, overarching structure that could easily evolve, and be easily understood. The rebranded products are part of a comprehensive but simple offering designed to meet the ever-changing and complex needs of the market", commented Rana Biswas, APAC Sales Director at Equisoft.
With seven acquisitions in the insurance and wealth management technology verticals in the last four years, Equisoft has added many innovative products to its home-grown portfolio of solutions, each with its own distinct name.
Equisoft's end-to-end offering includes a comprehensive SaaS policy administration solution, CRM, financial needs analysis, asset allocation, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals.
Under the Equisoft master brand, each product is now clearly identified with a descriptive name to ensure greater clarity of the message: Equisoft/apply, Equisoft/analyze for advisors, Equisoft/analyze for wholesalers, Equisoft/centralize, Equisoft/connect, Equisoft/design, Equisoft/illustrate, Equisoft/manage and Equisoft/plan. All products can be fully configured, allowing companies to differentiate themselves from their competitors. More information about Equisoft's digital solutions can be found here.
"Although most of our products end up being white-labelled and integrated into our clients' corporate branding, we want our company and product brand names to be a joint and clear statement for our business-driven approach and unwavering commitment to bring to the market advanced, yet simple and effective products to meet their complex needs", concluded Luis Romero.
The new product names will be reflected on Equisoft's communication platforms gradually over the next 6-12 months.
Updated: Sep 05, 2019 15:12 IST

