Equisoft to share its blueprint for modernization success at InsureTech Connect

New Delhi [India] Sept 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Equisoft is pleased to announce that it will co-host a pre-conference workshop on Succeeding at Life Insurance Technology Modernization, along with its long-time business partner Oracle, at the upcoming InsureTech Connect (ITC), to be held on September 23-25, 2019 in Las Vegas.

InsureTech Connect (ITC) is the world's largest gathering of insurance technology stakeholders, offering unparalleled access to the largest and most comprehensive gathering of tech entrepreneurs, investors and insurance industry executives from across the globe. This year, ITC is expecting more than 7,000 attendees from 60 plus countries to participate in the event.

The Equisoft/Oracle workshop will feature industry analysts from America's leading firms, as well as clients from the top national insurance companies. Experts will include Deb Culliton, Vice President of Research and Consulting at Novarica, Tom Scales, Head of Americas, Life & Health Insurance at Celent, Russ Bostick, Managing Partner at MVP Advisory Group, Annalee Moore, AVP, Business Management Distribution Services at Sun Life Financial, Rob Johnson, Technology Director at State Farm, Chad Loomis, Business Delivery Executive at Nationwide, as well as Chris Moroz, Data Migration expert at Universal Conversion Technologies.

Valuable insights on going digital

During the workshop, top experts will share their latest insights and key learnings on how carriers can achieve a successful digital transformation. Topics will include hard-won modernization lessons, and how to accelerate the process and mitigate risk.

"Equisoft has a proven track record with digital transformation and insurance executives want to know more about how to make the most of modernizations", said Equisoft's CEO Luis Romero.

"So, we plan on tackling many of the best practices we've developed for modernizing insurance systems, from data migration to PAS modernization. Also, we feel that having leading insurers talk about their challenges, successes, and lessons learned in these areas will bring invaluable insights to all participants", he added.

A well-rounded presentation

In addition to approaching many modernization challenges from a business perspective, Equisoft technology experts will also delve into some of the critical details that help ensure fast, low-risk implementations, simpler customizations and the lowest possible cost of ownership.

"With our end-to-end cloud solutions including the Oracle insurance policy administration platform, and our data migration expertise, we touch on every aspect of the insurance value chain that relates to legacy system modernization", said Mark DePhillips, Equisoft Senior Vice President, USA.

"Of course, we keep our eye on the prize, namely delivering a competitive edge by providing end-to-end digital enablement, while optimizing processes, facilitating compliance and improving speed-to-market lifecycles", he added.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)