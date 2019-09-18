Rana Biswas, APAC Sales Director, Equisoft
Rana Biswas, APAC Sales Director, Equisoft

Equisoft to share its blueprint for modernization success at InsureTech Connect

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:32 IST

New Delhi [India] Sept 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Equisoft is pleased to announce that it will co-host a pre-conference workshop on Succeeding at Life Insurance Technology Modernization, along with its long-time business partner Oracle, at the upcoming InsureTech Connect (ITC), to be held on September 23-25, 2019 in Las Vegas.
InsureTech Connect (ITC) is the world's largest gathering of insurance technology stakeholders, offering unparalleled access to the largest and most comprehensive gathering of tech entrepreneurs, investors and insurance industry executives from across the globe. This year, ITC is expecting more than 7,000 attendees from 60 plus countries to participate in the event.
The Equisoft/Oracle workshop will feature industry analysts from America's leading firms, as well as clients from the top national insurance companies. Experts will include Deb Culliton, Vice President of Research and Consulting at Novarica, Tom Scales, Head of Americas, Life & Health Insurance at Celent, Russ Bostick, Managing Partner at MVP Advisory Group, Annalee Moore, AVP, Business Management Distribution Services at Sun Life Financial, Rob Johnson, Technology Director at State Farm, Chad Loomis, Business Delivery Executive at Nationwide, as well as Chris Moroz, Data Migration expert at Universal Conversion Technologies.
Valuable insights on going digital
During the workshop, top experts will share their latest insights and key learnings on how carriers can achieve a successful digital transformation. Topics will include hard-won modernization lessons, and how to accelerate the process and mitigate risk.
"Equisoft has a proven track record with digital transformation and insurance executives want to know more about how to make the most of modernizations", said Equisoft's CEO Luis Romero.
"So, we plan on tackling many of the best practices we've developed for modernizing insurance systems, from data migration to PAS modernization. Also, we feel that having leading insurers talk about their challenges, successes, and lessons learned in these areas will bring invaluable insights to all participants", he added.
A well-rounded presentation
In addition to approaching many modernization challenges from a business perspective, Equisoft technology experts will also delve into some of the critical details that help ensure fast, low-risk implementations, simpler customizations and the lowest possible cost of ownership.
"With our end-to-end cloud solutions including the Oracle insurance policy administration platform, and our data migration expertise, we touch on every aspect of the insurance value chain that relates to legacy system modernization", said Mark DePhillips, Equisoft Senior Vice President, USA.
"Of course, we keep our eye on the prize, namely delivering a competitive edge by providing end-to-end digital enablement, while optimizing processes, facilitating compliance and improving speed-to-market lifecycles", he added.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 13:29 IST

Airbus forecasts need for over 39,000 new aircraft in the next 20 years

London [Britain], Sep 18 (ANI): The world's passenger and freighter aircraft fleet is set to more than double from today's nearly 23,000 to almost 48,000 by 2038 with traffic growing at 4.3 per cent annually, European multinational aerospace corporation Airbus said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 13:01 IST

Bharat Forge to set up greenfield forging and machining facility...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Engineering major Bharat Forge, part of the three- billion dollar Kalyani Group, said on Wednesday it is setting up a greenfield forging and machining facility in North Carolina, the United States.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:37 IST

World's smartest office building run on i-BEMS by L&T Technology Services

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services Limited (NSE: LTTS), a global pure-play engineering services company, is pleased to announce the launch of the 'Smartest Office Campus in the World' in Israel by the world's leading technology conglomerate,

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:32 IST

Coffee Day sells GV Techpark for Rs 2,700 crore to trim debt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 18 (ANI): Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) has executed definitive agreements with entities belonging to Blackstone Group and the Salarpuria Sattva Group for investment in GV Techparks Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of group company Tanglin Development Lt

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 11:37 IST

SEBI restrains CG Power's ex-Chairman Gautam Thapar from...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 18 (ANI): Fraud-hit CG Power and Industrial Solutions said on Wednesday that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has debarred its ousted Chairman Gautam Thapar from accessing the capital market for several alleged irregularities, including diversion of m

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:56 IST

Talcher Fertilisers awards coal gasification contract to Wuhuan...

New Delhi [India], Sep 18 (ANI): Talcher Fertilisers Ltd (TFL) has awarded a lump-sum turnkey contract to Wuhuan Engineering of China for implementing its coal gasification unit for production of ammonia and urea.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:24 IST

Equity gauges flat in volatile trading, auto stocks lose further

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 18 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were largely flat during early hours on Wednesday despite positive global cues as crude oil prices cooled.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 08:29 IST

Praneel Dewan with his initiative on changing the fate of...

New Delhi [India] Sept 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Young students today are picking up noble causes to increase awareness by going around the city sensitizing people about it. Marking his career with a difference is Praneel Dewan a dynamic hero from Modern School Barakhamba Road who decided to single-handedly

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:28 IST

Niine: Focussed on Quality and Safety

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): There have been ongoing debates on sanitary napkins vs cloth, emerging claims and issues being highlighted on biodegradability, organic, reusable and so on.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:23 IST

Mavenir awarded for best vRAN technology at 5G Asia

Singapore/New Delhi [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mavenir, a leader in accelerating software network transformation and redefining mobile network economics for communications service providers (CSPs), was awarded 'Best RAN Technology' winner for its innovative virtualized RAN (vRAN) solution for a s

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:19 IST

Entrepreneur and author Kapil Pathare honoured with Doctorate in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kapil Pathare, Director of VIP Clothing Ltd has been presented with an honorary Doctorate in Business from Ballsbridge University for his outstanding contribution to business and entrepreneurship.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:18 IST

UL and Underwriters Laboratories announce leadership succession

Northbrook [USA] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): UL and parent company Underwriters Laboratories today announced that, after 15 years of service, Keith Williams has decided to retire as president and CEO.

Read More
iocl