Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI): Equitas Small Finance Bank has launched a three-in-one account which allows customers to invest in a wide variety of financial products.

A 3-in-1 account (savings + trading + demat) is a convenient option that helps the customers to keep all their banking and financial investments under one umbrella entity.

The bank provides stock broking and demat services through referral arrangement with brokerage firms for trading and depository services. These arrangements enable Equitas customers to invest funds across investment products using a single platform.



"This product allows customers a secure seamless and convenient way to invest in their choice of investment instruments including equity, fixed deposits, government securities and mutual fund products," said Murali Vaidyanathan, President and Country Head for branch banking, liabilities, product and wealth.

The financial products offered through the 3-in-1 account includes direct equity trading, future and options trading, mutual fund investment across all asset management companies, exchange-traded funds, corporate fixed deposits, corporate bonds, government bonds, insurance products, National Pension Scheme and initial public offerings.

Equitas Small Finance Bank is the largest small finance bank in India in terms of number of banking outlets and the second largest in terms of assets under management and total deposits. Its distribution channels comprise of 853 banking outlets and 322 ATMs across 15 states and union territories in India. (ANI)

