Coffee Day Enterprises hit 20 per cent lower circuit for the second day
Coffee Day Enterprises hit 20 per cent lower circuit for the second day

Equities bounce back from critical levels, Nifty closes above 11,100 mark

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:31 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Equity reversed morning losses and bounced back in the afternoon trade on Wednesday led by a rally in metal, pharma and PSU banking stocks as investors awaiting the US Federal Reserve's announcement on interest rates.
The BSE S&P Sensex closed 84 points higher at 37,481 while the Nifty 50 edged up 33 points to 11,118.
Except for financial services and realty, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green. Nifty PSU metal gained by 2.9 per cent, PSU bank by 1.7 per cent and pharma by 1.4 per cent.
However, Coffee Day Enterprises hit 20 per cent lower circuit for the second day and traded at Rs 123.25 per share after Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha's body was found near the Netravathi river in Mangaluru.
But private banks gained with IndusInd Bank closing 5.3 per cent higher and Yes Bank by 4.3 per cent. Tata Steel was up by 4.3 per cent and JSW Steel by 2.9 per cent.
The other gainers were Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, UPL and Grasim.
Zee Entertainment lost by 5.2 per cent, Axis Bank by 4.6 per cent, Bharti Airtel by 2.8 per cent and Titan by 2.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian indices were weak led by the Japanese Nikkei as profit booking was witnessed after US President Donald Trump lashed out at China before talks began on trade tariffs in Shanghai.
Hong Kong shares slid as investors mulled pessimistic signs amid a mixed set of corporate earnings ahead of the US Federal Reserve's long-awaited interest rate cut. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:35 IST

Indian Oil Q1 net profit plunges 47 pc to Rs 3,596 crore,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Oil marketing firm Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Wednesday reported a 47.36 per cent year-on-year drop in standalone profit at Rs 3,596 crore in April to June quarter.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 14:27 IST

Tech Mahindra posts 6.8 pc rise in Q1 PAT at Rs 959 crore but...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): IT major Tech Mahindra has recorded 6.8 per cent year-on-year rise in its profit at Rs 959 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 13:12 IST

ICRA places term loan rating of Coffee Day on watch with...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Investment information firm ICRA has placed term loan rating of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) on watch with negative implications.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 12:38 IST

Hero Enterprise's 13th Mindmine Summit - 'The New Decade: One...

New Delhi [India] July 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): To secure its status as one of the three dominant economies of the world in the coming decade, India needs to use all the levers that make it a great democracy, whether it is diversity, geography, demographics or ethnicity.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 12:25 IST

JSPL executes supply of 1.2 lakh tonnes of rails to Indian Railways

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has supplied 1.26 lakh tonnes of long rails to the Indian Railways in a record time and far ahead of the schedule, a company spokesperson said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 12:01 IST

Secure your weekend getaway with Road Trip Cover from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Whether you are an avid biker or enjoy travelling by car, monsoon is the perfect time to go on a road trip. Rain-washed trees and scenic landscapes surely make for breath-taking memories. Though the rainy season is a great time to travel,

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 11:52 IST

D Rajkumar, C&MD, BPCL acclaimed as one of the "Most Influential...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): D Rajkumar, Chairman and Managing Director (C&MD), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), has been acclaimed as one of the top 100 "Most Influential CEOs" in the world, by the CEOWORLD Magazine.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 11:48 IST

Pfizer Inc and Mylan NV announce merger of Mylan with Upjohn

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Netherlands-based Mylan NV and US-based Pfizer Inc have announced a definitive agreement to combine Mylan with Upjohn, Pfizer's off-patent branded and generic established medicines business, creating a new global pharmaceutical company.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 11:24 IST

Luxury handbag designers launch new collection, embracing Indian karigari

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): San Calpa is a luxury handbag label that cherishes the motto 'Conception of an idea conceived from the heart or mind.' It believes in the grandeur of timeless aesthetics, bolstered by the rationalistic approach of simplicity; the label has a lucid d

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 11:13 IST

Rashika Sharma launches new collection for upcoming wedding season

New Delhi [India] July 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rashika Sharma, a young and promising fashion designer, brings her new women's luxury fashion label that captures the essence of modern India - one rooted in tradition and heritage, yet adapting to modern influences.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 11:10 IST

NDTV reports best quarter results in six years with profit of Rs 15 crore

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The NDTV Group has declared its best quarter in six years, recording a profit of Rs 15.2 crore during April to June 2019-20.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:20 IST

Nifty sinks below 11,100 mark, Coffee Day plunges by another 20 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were lower again during early hours on Wednesday with weak cues from global markets as investors awaiting the US Federal Reserve's announcement on interest rates later today.

Read More
iocl