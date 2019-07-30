Coffee Day Enterprises hit lower circuit of 20 pc after the company’s founder V G Siddhartha went missing.
Coffee Day Enterprises hit lower circuit of 20 pc after the company’s founder V G Siddhartha went missing.

Equities continue downward momentum, PSU banks tumble 4.8 pc

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 16:44 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Equity indices continued their negative momentum with the Nifty PSU bank index on the verge of posting its biggest loss since September 2018.
At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down 289 points or 0.7 per cent at 37,397 while the Nifty 50 levelled 104 points lower to 11,085.
Except for IT, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) were in the negative zone. Nifty PSU bank tumbled by 4.8 per cent, metal by 3.3 per cent, pharma and by 2 per cent each, and realty by 1.4 per cent.
Among stocks, Coffee Day Enterprises hit its lower circuit of 20 per cent at Rs 153.40 after the company's founder V G Siddhartha went missing under mysterious circumstances on Monday evening.
State Bank of India was down by 4.7 per cent while Punjab National Bank slipped by 4.5 per cent. Even Yes Bank plunged 9.45 per cent to close at Rs 85.80 per share while IndusInd Bank dived over 7 per cent to Rs 1,329.70 apiece.
Indiabulls Housing Finance was down 6.6 per cent to close the day at Rs 522.90 per share following BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's accusation of company embezzling massive funds from the National Housing Bank.
Among the other prominent losers were Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, Grasim, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and Dr Reddy.
However, Bharti Airtel edged higher by 4 per cent. IT majors like Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Wipro and Infosys showed marginal gains.

Meanwhile, most Asian indices were in the green as equity investors prepared for an expected US interest rate cut this week. Japanese Nikkei was up 0.4 per cent, showing a little reaction after the Bank of Japan left monetary policy unchanged as expected.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.35 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4 per cent. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 15:59 IST

Piramal Enterprises Q1 profit and revenue jump 21 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Piramal Enterprises on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 461 crore in April to June quarter, 21 per cent up from Rs 382 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 15:40 IST

Coffee Day Global's outstanding to Karnataka Bank totals Rs 152 crore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30 (ANI): Coffee Day Global of missing businessman V G Siddhartha has credit facilities with Karnataka Bank with present outstanding of Rs 152.48 crore, the bank said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:53 IST

Loan disbursal time for SMEs reduced from 7 days to less than 60 minutes

New Delhi [India] July 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): U GRO Capital Limited, India's leading technology focused, small business lending platform has partnered with a Fintech leader, Decimal Technologies, to process SME loan applications in under 60 minutes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:47 IST

Siddhartha recently sold his Mindtree stake to L&T for Rs 3,269 crore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30 (ANI): Coffee baron V G Siddhartha, who has been missing since Monday, was in news recently for selling his stake in IT firm Mindtree to engineering major Larsen and Toubro (L&T).

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 13:45 IST

Porsche India welcomes the new Macan

New Delhi [India] July 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Following a comprehensive upgrade, one of Porsche's most popular models, the Macan, is now available in India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:56 IST

BEL's Q1 profit up 14 pc despite dip in turnover

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30 (ANI): Navratna defence public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has reported 14 per cent jump in its profit after tax at Rs 204.7 crore during the first fiscal quarter (Q1 FY20) from Rs 179.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:00 IST

Coretree Wealth partners with AutomataPI for digital transformation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 30 (ANI/EditMeet): Coretree Wealth Advisory Services (earlier known as Essel Finance Wealth Services Pvt Ltd) has entered into a strategic agreement with AutomataPi - a new age technology transformation company, to develop and transform its entire Digital offerings.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:51 IST

IndiGrid powers ahead with acquisitions, Q1 EBITDA up by 26 pc q-o-q

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): IndiGrid, India's first power sector infrastructure investment trust, has clocked consolidated revenue of Rs 206 crore for the quarter ended June, up 21 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:50 IST

BharatMatrimony launches 6-point verification for safety of...

New Delhi [India] July 30 (ANI): As part of BharatMatrimony's initiative to create industry-leading trust and safety features for members, it has launched a unique six-point safety feature called 'Trust Badges', that will be displayed on member profiles across the app, mobile site and desktop after

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:02 IST

DLF Q1 net profit jumps more than two-fold to Rs 414.7 crore

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Realty major DLF's net profit jumped two-fold to Rs 414.72 crore during April to June from Rs 172.77 crore in the year-ago period despite a fall in revenue.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:23 IST

Equities trade higher with Nifty above 11,240 mark, Coffee Day...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were higher during early hours on Tuesday after tracking gains in Asian markets as investors prepared for an expected US interest rate cut this week.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:34 IST

Fulfill your personal or business needs with 'Loan Against...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Owning an asset, either a residential or commercial property is one of the major milestones in an individual's life. This asset can come in handy when a person requires a large sum of money to fulfill any personal or business needs or eve

Read More
iocl