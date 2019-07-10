IndiGo was down 11.6 per cent to Rs 1,383.95 per share on Wednesday afternoon
IndiGo was down 11.6 per cent to Rs 1,383.95 per share on Wednesday afternoon

Equities edge lower amid weak sentiment, auto and metal stocks drag

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 13:10 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Equity indices edged lower on Wednesday afternoon amid weak market sentiment as investors worried over the impact of a surcharge on foreign portfolio investors.
There were also renewed concerns over trade tension between the United States and India as US President Donald Trump said New Delhi's high tariffs on certain American products were not acceptable.
At 1 pm, the BSE S&P Sensex was down 228 points at 38,503 while the Nifty 50 shed 73 points to level at 11,483.
At the National Stock Exchange, all sectoral indices were in the negative zone. Nifty metal was down 1.6 per cent, PSU bank by 1.5 per cent and auto by 1.4 per cent.
Among stocks, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) crashed nearly 11.6 per cent to Rs 1,383.95 per share after co-founder Rakesh Gangwal sent a letter to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) seeking intervention in several corporate governance violations.
Tata Motors was down 3.8 per cent, Tata Steel and JSW Steel by 3.5 per cent each, Larsen & Toubro by 2.7 per cent and Indian Oil Corporation by 2.1 per cent.
Those which showed some gains were Coal India, Yes Bank, Wipro and Kotak Bank.
(ANI)

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 15:02 IST

Max Life Insurance continues to be the only life insurance...

New Delhi [India] July 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Max Life Insurance Company Ltd, one of India's leading life insurance companies, is the only life insurance company to be recognised amongst India's "Top 100 Great Places to Work For" by Great Place to Work Institute ("GPTW") in its 2019 study.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:57 IST

Cancer-causing bacteria gains antibiotic resistance finds KMC Scientists

Manipal (Karnataka) [India] July 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): A study by the Kasturba Medical College and tertiary care hospital said to be first of its kind from Karnataka, has found that Helicobacter pylori, a bacterium that resides in the human stomach and causes ulcers, gastritis and stomach cancers, has ga

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:29 IST

Budget advances economic reform, but fiscal settings unchanged: Fitch

London [Britain], July 10 (ANI): Financial information services major Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday that the Union Budget for 2019-20 outlines some economic reforms that could support the economy but its fiscal stance remains broadly unchanged with no plans for meaningful consolidation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 13:48 IST

Domestic car sales skid 25 pc to 1.4 lakh in June: SIAM

New Delhi [India] July 10 (ANI): Domestic passenger vehicle sales dropped by 17.54 per cent to 2.25 lakh units in June from 2.73 lakh units in the same month of previous year, data released on Wednesday by an apex industry body showed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 13:11 IST

Nalin Shinghal takes charge as BHEL's new Chairman and Managing Director

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Nalin Shinghal has taken charge as Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise of its kind.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 11:48 IST

ICSI launches UDIN to improve corporate governance

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has rolled out an initiative in the form of a Unique Document Identification Number (UDIN) in an attempt to pursue heightened sense of self-governance and strengthen the practising side of company secretaries.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 11:08 IST

IndiGo promoters' battle turns ugly, Gangwal seeks SEBI's intervention

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 10 (ANI): Low-cost carrier IndiGo's Co-Founder Rakesh Gangwal has sought intervention by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to curb alleged corporate governance violations by his colleague Rahul Bhatia, a move that could threaten expansion plans of the c

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 10:38 IST

Kids centric homes: A necessity of urban living in India

New Delhi [India] July 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): It is a known fact that parents become very choosy when it comes to selecting the right school for their kids. They want their child's school to provide the best of facilities, infrastructure, safety, and security. But does this comprehensive chec

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 10:30 IST

Sensex, Nifty subdued while IndiGo drops 12 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were subdued during early hours on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of the first quarter corporate results.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 18:46 IST

TCS Q1 profit rises 11 pc to Rs 8,131 crore on revenue of Rs 38,172 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday reported a profit of Rs 8,131 crore in the April to June quarter of the current financial year 2019-20, up 10.8 per cent from Q1 of previous fiscal.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 18:17 IST

Prayag celebrates passion for cricket in ICC World Cup 2019 with...

New Delhi [India] July 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Continuing the spirit to support Team India in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019, Prayag, a leading brand in Bath Assets and Sanitary ware has launched a series of unique TVCs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 18:15 IST

Century Real Estate launches the All-New Mobile App

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 09(ANI/BusinessWire India): Century Real Estate, regarded as one of the oldest and most respected real estate companies in India, today announced the launch of its new app for iOS and Android mobile devices.

Read More
iocl