Equities flat as investors keep bets low, metal scrips decline

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were largely flat during early hours on Thursday amid lacklustre global markets.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 90 points at 38,689 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 11 points to 11,475. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty metal showing a decline of 1.4 per cent.

Among stocks, Eicher Motors was a prominent gainer by moving up 3.8 per cent to Rs 19,948.10. Britannia, Yes Bank, Asian Paints and HDFC were in the green with marginal gains.

However, metal stocks lost. JSW Steel was down by 2.3 per cent, Hindalco by 2.2 per cent, Vedanta by 2.1 per cent and Tata Steel by 1.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets were also flat as markets await further clarification on progress between the United States and China trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index jumped over 1 per cent, Chinese markets were mixed and Japan's Nikkei inched up by 0.16 per cent.

