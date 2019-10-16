BPCL gained by over 5 pc on Wednesday morning at Rs 516.40
BPCL gained by over 5 pc on Wednesday morning at Rs 516.40

Equities flat in choppy session, Nifty realty gains 1.4 pc

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:27 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Equities see-sawed but remained in the green during early hours on Wednesday amid positive global cues.
At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 9 points at 38,515 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 7 points to 11,435. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty realty gaining by 1.4 per cent.
Among stocks, Bharat Petroleum Corporation gained by 5.3 per cent, Zee Entertainment by 4.8 per cent, Grasim by 3.1 per cent and Wipro by 2.9 per cent.
However, mining major Vedanta slipped by 2.3 per cent. Adani Ports, Hindalco, GAIL and Cipla also witnessed losses of over 1 per cent.
Meanwhile, Asian indices were in the green led by the Japanese Nikkei which gained by 1.24 per cent. The scent of a trade deal between the United States and China and earnings surprise by large corporate banks also lifted South Korea's Kospi by 0.4 per cent.
Investors also looked to whether Britain can secure a deal to avoid a disorderly exit from the European Union later this month. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:37 IST

