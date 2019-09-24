IOCL and BPCL lost by 2.6 pc and 1.9 pc on Tuesday morning
IOCL and BPCL lost by 2.6 pc and 1.9 pc on Tuesday morning

Equities in the green after two days of strong rally, Reliance gains by 3 pc

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:22 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 24 (ANI): Equity gauges swung wildly but were largely flat during early hours on Tuesday after two days of strong gains following the government's announcement on lowering of corporate taxes to revive economic growth and boost investments.
At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 104 points at 39,194 while the Nifty 50 gained by 30 points at 11,630. At the National Stock Exchange, all sectoral indices were in the red except for IT, pharma and auto.
Among stocks, index heavyweight Reliance Industries gained by 2.7 per cent at Rs 1,272.60 per share. IT majors Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra gained between 1.6 and 1.9 per cent each.
The other prominent gainers were Maruti, Tata Motors, Vedanta, ONGC, Sun Pharma and Britannia.
However, Indian Oil Corporation lost by 2.6 per cent to trade at Rs 138 per share while Bharat Petroleum Corporation was down by 1.9 per cent to Rs 442.25 apiece. Auto majors Eicher Motors and Hero MotoCorp slipped by 2.3 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively.
Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance and Titan lost by 2.2 per cent each while Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel and Asian Paints were down by 1.8 per cent each.
Meanwhile, global shares ticked up after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said trade talks with China will resume next month. But doubts lingered over the slowing global growth amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan moved up 0.06 per cent supported by 0.4 per cent gains in mainland Chinese shares while Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.20 per cent after a market holiday on Monday.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index advanced by 0.11 per cent while South Korean Kospi was fractionally lower. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 11:47 IST

Biocon Biologics expands R&D footprint by acquiring assets of...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 24 (ANI): Biopharmaceuticals major Biocon Ltd said on Tuesday that its subsidiary has acquired research and development capital assets from Pfizer Healthcare India Ltd.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 11:40 IST

RBI restricts activities of PMC Bank due to heightened risks

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 24 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has restricted activities of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC Bank) for six months and asked it to not grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment or incur any liability, including borrowal of funds

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:37 IST

SEBI imposes Rs 22.7 crore fine on Aurobindo Pharma for insider trading

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 24 (ANI): The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has imposed penalties of Rs 22.7 crore on Aurobindo Pharma, its related entities and promoters for violating insider trading rules with respect to a licensing deal it had entered with Pfizer in 2009.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 21:31 IST

AAI showcases tech at World Routes 2019 Adelaide

Adelaide [Australia], Sept 23 (ANI): Airports Authority of India (AAI), the sole provider of air navigation services and responsible for the management of airports across the country participated in the 25th World Route Development Forum-World Routes 2019 at Adelaide in Australia.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:17 IST

Young India getting credit healthy and responsible: Paisabazaar.com

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Sept 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Paisabazaar.com, India's largest digital marketplace for financial products, released a consumer insight report today on India's rising credit awareness -'Making India Credit Fit'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:41 IST

Not paying tax? I-T Dept will call you soon

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Not paying taxes and having unaccounted income is not going to pay any dividend anymore. The Income Tax Department has set up a huge database of all citizens.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:10 IST

India, UAE conclude high-level task force meeting on investments

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): India said on Monday that the seventh meeting of UAE-India joint task force on investments reviewed progress to enhance trade opportunities between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 16:19 IST

Sensex jumps 1,075 points as heavy buying continues after...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Heavy buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic traders pushed up equity benchmark indices further on Monday after the corporate tax cut announced by the government last weekend.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 16:02 IST

Canara Bank to sell 30 pc stake in Commonwealth Trust

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 23 (ANI): State-owned Canara Bank said on Monday its investment committee has permitted to initiate the process of stake sale in Commonwealth Trust India Ltd (CTIL).

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 15:15 IST

Planning to avail a LAP from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited -...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Conventionally, secured loans have always been a smart choice for borrowers in need of hefty funds.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 15:12 IST

ACTICO and LTI enter into a Global Strategic Alliance

Singapore/New Delhi [India] Sept 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ACTICO, a leading international provider of software for intelligent automation and digital decisioning and Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005, NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company have entered int

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 15:10 IST

L&T Construction starts executing one of India's largest...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 23 (ANI): The Smart World and Communication (SW&C) and Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) businesses of L&T Construction have jointly started executing one of the largest communication networks in the country for Telangana Fibre Grid Corporation

Read More
iocl