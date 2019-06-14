Most sectoral indices were in the red during early hours on Friday
Most sectoral indices were in the red during early hours on Friday

Equities on downward slide amid global trade tensions

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 10:32 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices continued their downward slide during early hours on Friday amid ongoing concern that trade frictions may jeopardise global economic growth.
Except for IT and metal, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded lower. The losses were more pronounced in energy, FMCG, pharma and private banks.
At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down 105 points at 39,636 while the Nifty 50 dipped 38 points to 11,876.
Among stocks, Jet Airways sank further by 11.15 per cent to Rs 81.70 per share. The NSE said recently that shares of the grounded airline will be removed from daily trading of futures and options from June 28.
Indiabulls Housing Finance slipped 2.5 per cent while Yes Bank was down 1.5 per cent after a series of downgrades in recent weeks by global rating agencies. Dr Reddy and Bajaj Auto also dropped over 1 per cent.
Those which showed marginal gains were Vedanta, Power Grid, Bharti Infratel, Wipro and Tata Steel.
Meanwhile, Asian stocks were subdued as investors awaited key Chinese data that could shed some light on how heavily the US-China trade war is weighing on the economy.
There are growing concerns that tariff disputes could escalate into a full-blown trade war that could push the global economy into recession. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:17 IST

Centre reduces ESI contribution rate from 6.5 to 4%

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The Centre on Thursday reduced the rate of contribution under the ESI Act from 6.5 per cent to 4 per cent, with employers' contribution being reduced from 4.75 to 3.25 per cent and employees' contribution from 1.75 to 0.75 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:12 IST

Elders in senior living communities report higher satisfaction:...

New Delhi [India] June 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Association of Senior Living India (ASLI) recently conducted a survey which revealed fresh data and observed the trends in senior living.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:10 IST

Indian Law Firm M/S Solicis Lex enhancing its presence worldwide

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mumbai-based Indian law firm M/s Solicis Lex has been expanding its operations rapidly on the global map.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 18:44 IST

Education pioneer AglaSem starts Rs 12 lakh scholarship for...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Aglasem.com is among the nation's biggest online education platform, which provides updated, authentic, and free guidance to students all over the country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 17:36 IST

Revenue growth in Q4 FY19 hits six quarter low led by weak...

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Financial results released by 642 companies in the corporate sector shows revenue growth in fourth quarter (January to March) of 2018-19 hit a six-quarter low at 10 per cent, investment information and credit rating agency ICRA said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 17:05 IST

Albatross inspires next generation of aircraft wings

Filton (Bristol) [Britain], June 13 (ANI): Airbus engineers have developed a scale-model aeroplane with the first in-flight, flapping wing-tips that could revolutionise aircraft wing-design.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 16:28 IST

Equity indices end flat, Jet Airways down over 16 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended flat on Thursday amid tepid global cues as investors remained unclear over possible outcome of a trade deal between the United States and China.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 14:49 IST

Sitharaman holds 3rd third pre- Budget consultation with...

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held third pre-Budget consultation meeting with the stakeholders from the financial sector and capital markets on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 13:09 IST

Yes Bank, IndusInd stocks tumble after UBS slashes price target

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Yes Bank shares dropped over 11 per cent IndusInd Bank by nearly 8 per cent on Thursday afternoon after Swiss multinational brokerage house UBS slashed price target sharply by 47 per cent and 18 per cent respectively citing weak earnings going ahead.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 12:46 IST

Adani Australia gets final environmental approval for Carmichael mine

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 13 (ANI): Adani Australia on Thursday received its final environmental approval needed to begin work on its Carmichael mine in Central Queensland.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 12:45 IST

Narayana Health and Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation to extend...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Narayana Health along with Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with THE GAIN, a Global accelerator and Pixel Display, a start-up company based out of South Korea.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 11:24 IST

'Lakshya' students excel in MHT-CET (2019)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The State Common Entrance Test Cell (Maharashtra State) has declared the results for MHT-CET examinations today. A total of 4,13,284 candidates registered for the MHT-CET conducted in May 2019. A total of 3,92,354 students appeared in this

Read More
iocl