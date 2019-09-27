Tata Motors lost by 3.2 pc on Friday morning to Rs 120.45 per share
Tata Motors lost by 3.2 pc on Friday morning to Rs 120.45 per share

Equities subdued on global cues, auto and metal stocks suffer

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 10:35 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 27 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were subdued during early hours on Friday tracking weakness in Asian peers amid global growth concerns.
At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 88 points at 39,902 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 37 point to 11,535. At the National Stock Exchange, most sectoral indices were in the red except for financial services, PSU bank and FMCG.
Among stocks, Tata Motors lost by 3.2 per cent to Rs 120.45 per share after Jaguar Land Rover said it will suspend production for a week after the planned Brexit date of October 31 as a prudent measure.
Metal stocks like Tata Steel, Vedanta and Hindalco too suffered losses of over 2 per cent each. The other prominent losers were ONGC, GAIL, Nestle Indian and Bharti Infratel.
However, FMCG major ITC gained by 2.1 per cent. The others which added gains were Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC.
Meanwhile, Asian shares were on course for a second straight week of losses. The release of a whistleblower complaint against US President Donald Trump heightened uncertainties about the global economy which is already reeling under the impact of US-China trade tariff issues.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan slipped by 0.42 per cent while Japan's Nikkei slid by 1.27 per cent.
A whistleblower report released on Thursday said Trump not only abused his office in attempting to solicit Ukraine's interference in the US election for his political benefit but that the White House tried to lock down evidence about that conduct.
The report came after the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi launched an impeachment inquiry into him. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 08:42 IST

'CHLEAR' launched to deliver advertising services that truly...

New Delhi [India] Sept 27 (ANI/ Brand Stand): Markets are getting increasingly volatile, categories are getting overcrowded, customer demands have become unreasonable, brand loyalty has become unfashionable and technology is changing business paradigms by the hour.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:39 IST

Colatta participated in SIAL seeing Bright Future of Bakery...

New Delhi [India] Sept 26(ANI/NewsVoir): India has one of the world's fastest growing chocolate markets which posted a huge 13 percent sales growth this year, according to a research.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:26 IST

Digital Payment Solution, raises 5.75 crores on Horses Stable Season 2

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): DIPL is an AEPS based Fintech, Digital payment solution spread across India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:13 IST

Tech Mahindra and Keysight collaborate to accelerate adoption of...

New Delhi [India] Sept 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, has announced an extended collaboration with Keysight, a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and govern

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:01 IST

Insure your car and home keys with Pocket Insurance from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 26(ANI/BusinessWire India): Losing your car or home keys can be immensely frustrating.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:59 IST

Go cruising for some Vitamin sea with Norwegian Cruise Line

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 26(ANI/NewsVoir): What can be more enchanting for a passionate traveller than to pack and unpack only once for a multi-destination holiday across the world, see a gorgeous new view each day and experience picturesque destinations and exotic locations.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:57 IST

Animal friendly wardrobe with WildRoger

Panipat (Haryana) [India] Sept 26(ANI/NewsVoir): A new fashion brand, WildRoger, is all set to put their best foot forward in the industry with an extremely unique approach and inspiration - their 'Love for animals'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:41 IST

ICRA revises outlook on construction equipment sector to negative

New Delhi [India], Sep 26 (ANI): Following a sharp correction in unit sales amid slowing economic growth and infrastructure investments, ICRA has revised the outlook on construction equipment sector to negative.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:23 IST

Sansui launches India Specific Products across Consumer Durables...

New Delhi [India] Sept 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Japanese Consumer Electronics giant and one of the leading consumer electronics companies in India, Sansui, launched a new range of technologically powered consumer durable and electronic products in the India market today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:10 IST

Stellar Pitches, Innovative Solutions: Cohort 3.0 by CoWrks...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 26(ANI/NewsVoir): The CoWrks Foundry announced the successful conclusion of its third cohort, comprising of eight startups.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:38 IST

RBI increases withdrawal limit from Rs 1,000 to 10,000 for PMC...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 26 (ANI): In a relief for Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank customers, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday increased the withdrawal limit from Rs 1,000 to 10,000.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:30 IST

Sensex climbs 396 points on global cues, metal and auto stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 26 (ANI): Equity indices jumped one per cent higher on Thursday following firm global cues as US President Donald Trump said the trade deal with China may happen soon.

Read More
iocl