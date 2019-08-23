Yes Bank moved up 7.2 per cent to Rs 60.40 per share
Yes Bank moved up 7.2 per cent to Rs 60.40 per share

Equity gauges in negative zone amid weak sentiment, Yes Bank gains 7 pc

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 10:32 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices touched a five-month low during early hours on Friday amid sagging investor sentiment.
At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 68 points at 36,405 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 20 points to 10,721.
At the National Stock Exchange, sectoral indices were mixed with Nifty private banks down by 1.2 per cent and financial services by 0.9 per cent.
Among stocks, IndusInd Bank was down by 2.3 per cent, ICICI Bank by 2 per cent, Kotak Mahindra Bank by 1.4 per cent and HFDC Bank by 1.1 per cent. However, Yes Bank reversed its downward slide and moved up 7.2 per cent to Rs 60.40 per share.
The other prominent losers were pharma major Cipla, FMCG firm ITC, auto leaders Maruti and Eicher Motors, Bharti Infratel and Hindalco.
But UPL, Vedanta, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Coal India showed gains of over 2 per cent. Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, Hero MotoCorp and HCL Tech too were in the positive zone.
Meanwhile, Asian shares struggled to make headway as uncertainty continued over how much the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.1 per cent higher. Japan's benchmark Nikkei added 0.3 per cent while Shanghai Composite Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.5 per cent each. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 11:30 IST

Infosys and University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign announce...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Digital services and consulting major Infosys has announced a strategic partnership with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) to develop new technologies and systems in precision medicine.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 10:54 IST

Rupee at 72 per dollar hits lowest level since December

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): The Indian rupee opened lower by 10 paise at 71.91 per US dollar on Friday as compared to its previous close of 71.81 against the greenback.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 09:46 IST

Mafatlal Industries Ltd launches Mohinee range for women

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mafatlal Industries Ltd. (MIL) has launched 'Mohinee' women's wear fabrics. Mohinee will be focused to complete the wardrobe of a lady with all kinds of her fashion requirements.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 09:44 IST

BTI Payments receives Rs 1500 million of equity funding to...

New Delhi [India] August 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BTI Payments Private Ltd, a joint venture between the Banktech Group and funds managed by ICICI Venture, on Thursday announced a fresh round of capital infusion of Rs 1,500 million. This round of funding is driven by the existing promoter the Bankt

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 22:00 IST

ANA celebrates 30th anniversary of flights between Japan and Thailand

Tokyo [Japan], Aug 22 (ANI): With the increasing number of low-cost airlines around the world, Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) is attracting attention as it continues to improve its services.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:33 IST

Law enforcement agencies need to be trained to counter cyber...

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday flagged the need for hands-on training of law enforcement agencies and a coherent global strategy to counter the alarming rise in cyber-crimes globally.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:05 IST

HDFC Bank elevates Srinivasan Vaidyanathan to CFO level

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Private lender HDFC Bank on Thursday appointed Srinivasan Vaidyanathan as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as the bank seeks to strengthen compliance with regulatory norms.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:03 IST

MRG World honoured at 11th Annual Estate Awards

New Delhi [India] August 22(ANI/NewsVoir): A leading Real Estate Company and now the players of Affordable Housing, MRG World has won Emerging Developer Award at recently concluded 11th Annual Estate Awards coinciding with RE/MAX Asia Pacific Convention 2019 held at the capital last evening.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:02 IST

Viraansh Kumar to feature in Hollywood TV Series, 'The Worst Day'

Los Angeles [USA] August 22(ANI/NewsVoir): Setting Hollywood on fire, Viraansh Kumar's latest TV series, 'The Worst Day' is due to be aired on the TV networks in the United States.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:00 IST

Now Medical Practitioners can avail loan for Doctors by Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 22(ANI/BusinessWire India): Medicine has long been one of the most sought-after professions in our country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 17:34 IST

Start-ups with turnover up to Rs 25 crore to get promised tax...

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) clarified on Thursday that small start-ups with turnover up to Rs 25 crore will continue to get the promised tax holiday as specified in Section 80-IAC of the Income Tax Act 1961 which provides deduction for 100 per cent of inco

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 17:06 IST

Gillette India reports 11 pc higher sales at Rs 1,861 crore in FY 20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Gillette India Ltd on Thursday said its sales totalled Rs 1,862 crore in the fiscal year ended June 30, up 11 per cent year-on-year behind strong brand fundamentals.

Read More
iocl