Equity gauges skid amid global losses, IndusInd Bank gains

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Equity indices suffered losses during early hours on Wednesday with all sectoral benchmarks in the negative zone.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 323 points or 0.61 per cent at 52,256 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 103 point or 0.65 per cent to 15,644.

Nifty PSU bank dropped by 0.8 per cent, auto by 0.7 per cent and IT by 0.6 per cent.

Among stocks, Tata Consumer Products dipped by 2.6 per cent to Rs 749.70 per share. The other prominent losers were Cipla, Dr Reddy's, Nestle India, Axis Bank and Tata Motors.

However, IndusInd Bank gained by 1.6 per cent. Bajaj Finserv, Titan and Hindustan Lever too traded with a positive bias.

Meanwhile, Asian shares stayed stuck at seven-month lows on Wednesday, as markets continued to digest a storm in Chinese equity markets.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.35 per cent as regulatory crackdowns in China roiled stocks in the technology, property and education sectors.

Japan's Nikkei slid 1.01 per cent but Hong Kong bucked the trend, rising 0.63 per cent after closing at its lowest level since November the day before. (ANI)