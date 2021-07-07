Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Equity benchmarks were subdued during early hours on Wednesday amid selling pressure in select counters.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 9 points or 0.02 per cent at 52,870 while the Nifty 50 ticked up by 1 point or 0.01 per cent to 15,820.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty IT down by 0.6 per cent and metal by 0.3 per cent. But Nifty realty was up by 1.6 per cent.



Among stocks, Tata Motors slipped by 1.9 per cent to Rs 310.75 per share, a day after the company flagged the issue of semiconductors' shortage globally.

ONGC lost by 2.3 per cent, Titan by 2 per cent, Reliance Industries by 1 per cent and Adani Ports by 0.7 per cent. However, UPL, Asian Paints, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv and JSW Steel traded in the green.

Meanwhile, Asian share markets stumbled as a bout of risk aversion boosted bonds and the dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.4 per cent while Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.9 per cent. Hong Kong stocks shed another 1 per cent to near six-month lows.(ANI)

