Equity gauges trade flat, Adani Ports up 2.4 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI): Key equity indices traded at flattish levels during early hours on Tuesday as investors awaited the impact of gradual opening up of the economy amid second wave of Covid-19.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 61 points or 0.11 per cent at 52,941 and the Nifty 50 ticked higher by 29 points or 0.18 per cent to 15,863.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty pharma, PSU bank, IT and FMCG in the red. Nifty realty gained by 0.7 per cent and financial service by 0.5 per cent.



Among stocks, UltraTech Cement gained by 2.8 per cent to Rs 6,908.95 per share while Adani Ports was up by 2.4 per cent to Rs 727.35.

Grasim, Tata Motors, ONGC, HDFC Bank and Titan too traded with a positive bias. However, those which lost marginally were Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Lever and Nestle India.

Meanwhile, most Asian share markets opened a fraction higher. US markets were closed on Monday to mark the Independence Day holiday, leaving the Asian region without a strong lead to start trading on Tuesday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.05 per cent. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.7 per cent while Japan's Nikkei was up 0.45 per cent. In South Korea, the Kospi rose 0.5 per cent. (ANI)

