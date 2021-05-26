Equity gauges trade flat as metals drag

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Wednesday amid mixed global cues and worries about an increase in inflation being largely offset by continuous decline in the country's Covid cases.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 129 points or 0.25 per cent at 50,767 while the Nifty 50 crawled up by 33 points or 0.22 per cent to 15,241.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty metal dipping by 1.5 per cent on profit booking by traders. But Nifty realty gained by 1.2 per cent and auto by 0.5 per cent.

Among stocks, JSW Steel cracked by 2.2 per cent to Rs 685.45 per share and Tata Steel by 1.5 per cent to Rs 1,088.55.

Hindalco dipped by 1 per cent, ICICI Bank by 0.7 per cent, Kotak Mahindra Bank by 0.5 per cent and HDFC Bank by 0.4 per cent.

However, Grasim gained by 1.8 per cent at Rs 1,399.75 per share. Titan, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv were also in the positive terrain.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed. Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.38 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up by 0.73 per cent.

But South Korea's Kospi fell by 0.29 per cent. (ANI)