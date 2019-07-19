Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has dashed hopes of a tweak in FPI surcharge
Equity indices close at 2-month low, auto stock suffer amid growth concerns

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 16:22 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices extended losses in the afternoon trade on Friday with selling pressure across the board amid concerns over growth and earnings recovery.
Investors said the pressure built up quickly a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman quelled hopes of a tweak in foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) surcharge.
At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down 560.45 points or 1.44 per cent at 38,337. The Nifty 50 shed 177.65 points or 1.53 per cent to close at 11,419.
At the National Stock Exchange, all sectoral indices were in the red. Nifty auto was down 3.3 per cent, private banks 2.4 per cent, pharma 2.2 per cent and financial services 1.9 per cent.
Auto stocks were the worst sufferers as indices levelled at their two-month low. Mahindra & Mahindra dropped 4.4 per cent, Eicher Motors 3.8 per cent, Tata Motors 3.4 per cent and Hero MotoCorp 3.3 per cent.
Reports said cumulative rainfall till July 17 was 15.8 per cent below normal levels and the weekly rainfall 19.8 per cent below normal. On a regional cumulative basis, spatial distribution has been deficient across India which could lower income in rural areas and hence lead to lower sales.
At the same time, Bajaj Finance dropped 4.4 per cent to Rs 3,322 per share while Bajaj Finserve slipped 3.87 per cent to Rs 7,544 per share.
Mahindra & Mahindra was down 2.5 per cent, Tata Motors by 2.4 per cent, Eicher Motors by 2.2 per cent and Hero MotoCorp by 2.1 per cent. Among the other losers were IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, and Indiabulls Housing Finance.
However, NTPC, Titan, Coal India, Tata Consultancy Services and Power Grid showed marginal gains.
The selling pressure mounted a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said FPIs should consider the option of structuring themselves as companies rather than trusts to avoid paying the increased surcharge announced in Union Budget for 2019-20.
FPIs registered as trusts will have to pay the new tax surcharge, Sitharaman said, quashing hopes that the government may tweak relevant portions of the Finance Bill to protect them from the effects of 'super-rich tax.'
Reports said foreign investors have pulled out more than Rs 5,000 crore from the cash segment of Indian equity markets so far in July. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 16:02 IST

Give wings to your dream of studying abroad with a Personal Loan...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A recent study by QS World University Rankings indicated that India is the second nation preceded by China with respect to international student's enrollment statistics.

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 15:40 IST

Dabur India Q1 consolidated net profit surges 10.3 pc

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Dabur India said on Friday its consolidated revenue for Q1 of 2019-20 stood at Rs 2,273 crore, up 9.3 per cent from Rs 2,081 crore a year ago.

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 15:12 IST

GoAir appoints new management team to expand operations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Low-cost airline GoAir has put a new management team in place as it embarks on an aggressive expansion plan to capture the space vacated with the grounding of Jet Airways.

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 14:23 IST

Rallis India's profit up 24 pc at Rs 67.76 crore in Q1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Rallis India Ltd, a Tata enterprise in agri science space, has reported 23.8 per cent jump in its net profit of Rs 67.76 crore during the April to June quarter.

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 13:48 IST

Blueshift expands India presence, appoints Abhay Ghaisas as VP...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Blueshift, the leader in AI-Powered Marketing, today announced the appointment of veteran engineering leader Abhay Ghaisas as Vice President of Engineering.

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 13:14 IST

Niine Sanitary Napkins driving improvement in menstrual hygiene...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] July 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Niine Sanitary Napkins has installed close to 300 vending machines over the last few months working closely with schools, colleges, hospitals, police stations and even district courts.

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 13:02 IST

Sensex plunges 380 points, auto stocks suffer the most

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices plunged further in the afternoon on Friday with selling pressure across the board amid concerns over growth and earnings recovery.

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:51 IST

MAHE takes a giant leap in the World Reputation Rankings, is 3rd...

Manipal (Karnataka) [India] July 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal took a giant leap in the World Reputation Rankings announced by Times Higher Education on Thursday 18 July 2019. From 704 last year, MAHE figures at 419 overall this year. The remarkable improvement has pl

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:40 IST

L&T's power business wins EPC orders from Damodar Valley Corporation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Engineering major Larsen & Toubro's power division said on Friday it has bagged significant engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) orders from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to set up flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems in three power plants.

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:37 IST

Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani receives Doctorate from Malaysia...

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia] July 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Chairman, SRAM and MRAM Group, was the proud recipient of the Doctorate in social and charitable movements from the Malaysian South India Chamber of Commerce (MSICC), a premier organization hastening the business needs of th

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:32 IST

PingPong launches global payment service for Indian sellers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): PingPong is one of the world's fastest-growing cross-border B2B payment platforms and has announced its launch in the Indian market, providing cross-border payment services for Indian sellers.

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 11:54 IST

ACC's net profit rises 39 pc to Rs 456 crore in Q2 CY19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Cement manufacturer ACC has reported 38.61 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 455.68 crore for the quarter ended June 30 due to improvement in operating performance and sales.

