Equity indices close in the green, Adani Ports gains by 3.1 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded range-bound on Wednesday but closed in the green as investors contemplated stock-specific action on the first trading session of the calendar year 2020.

The BSE S&P Sensex closed 52 points up at 41,306 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 21 points at 12,190.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) were mixed a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 102 lakh crore infrastructure pipeline project for the next five years at a time when overall economic growth is slowing.

Among stocks, Adani Ports was the top winner with an intra-day gain of 3.13 per cent to Rs 377.45 per share. Power Grid Corporation gained by 2.8 per cent while NTPC ticked up by 2.1 per cent.

The other prominent gainers were Vedanta, Bharti Infratel, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC, Larsen & Toubro and Hindustan Lever.

However, private sector lenders slipped with IndusInd Bank down by 1.5 per cent, Axis Bank by 0.7 per cent and Kotak Mahindra Bank by 0.6 per cent.

Titan was down by 2.7 per cent despite Crisil upgrading its rating on its long-term bank facilities totalling Rs 2,850 crore to AAA with a stable outlook.

Auto majors like Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto and Maruti too were in the red along with ONGC, Zee Entertainment, and Tata Steel.

(ANI)

