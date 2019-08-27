Equity indices close in the green after volatile trading, Tata Motors climbs 9 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices oscillated between gains and losses on Tuesday but closed with a positive bias due to a rally in auto, FMCG and metal stocks.

The overall market sentiment was good a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore surplus to the government, a move investors believed will ease fiscal deficit worries and provide a greater room for more stimulus measures to perk up the economy.

The BSE S&P Sensex closed 147 points higher at 37,641 while the Nifty 50 moved up by 48 points to 11,105.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), sectoral indices were mixed with IT, media and pharma in the red. However, Nifty PSU bank gained by 2.6 per cent, metal by 2.1 per cent, auto by 1.8 per cent and FMCG by one per cent.

Among stocks, Tata Motors was the top gainer which moved up by 9.36 per cent to Rs 120.90 per share amid reports that China may be considering to remove restrictions on auto purchases.

FMCG major Britannia gained by nearly 6 per cent, Tata Steel by 3.6 per cent, GAIL by 3.2 per cent and Yes Bank by 3.1 per cent.

But Indiabulls Housing Finance and Bharti Airtel lost 3.5 per cent each. Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Tata Consultancy Services slipped by 2.3 per cent, 2.1 per cent and 1.5 per cent respectively. Grasim, Bajaj Finserv, Dr Reddy's, Kotak Mahindra and Hindustan Lever were the other prominent losers.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks rose in step with their global peers as signs US-China trade hostilities might be easing for now helped restore investor confidence.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up by 0.3 per cent, the Shanghai Composite Index advanced 1.3 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI added 0.4 per cent and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.96 per cent.

However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was in the red by 0.06 per cent due to anti-government protest and falling economic growth parameters. (ANI)