Bharti Airtel closed 4.6 pc higher on Monday at Rs 411.20
Bharti Airtel closed 4.6 pc higher on Monday at Rs 411.20

Equity indices close in the red, telecom stocks gain

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:15 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended marginally lower on Monday while oscillating in a range but telecom stocks gained after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is looking for ways to support the debt-laden sector.
The BSE S&P Sensex closed 73 points lower at 40,284 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 1 point to 11,894. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty metal gaining by 1.8 per cent, PSU bank by 1.4 per cent and pharma by 1.1 per cent. Nifty auto, financial service and FMCG were in the negative zone.
Shares of telecom major Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel surged ahead amid reports that the government will step in to help the ailing sector. The development came a few days after both companies reported a combined loss of Rs 74,000 crore and warned their ability to operate will depend on relief measures.
Vodafone Idea closed 22.47 per cent higher at Rs 4.47 per share while Bharti Airtel gained by 4.62 per cent at Rs 411.20 per scrip. The other gainers were Tata Steel which moved up by 4.4 per cent, UPL and Hindalco.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation also added gains of 2.75 per cent as the government aims to sell its stake in the company by March 2020.
However, Yes Bank dropped by 4.3 per cent at Rs 65.75 per share. Bajaj Auto, Britannia, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hero MotoCorp closed with losses ranging between 1.5 to 1.9 per cent.
Meanwhile, Asian shares moved higher after Beijing surprised markets by trimming a key interest rate for the first time since 2015. China's central bank cut rates on seven-day reverse repurchase agreements by five basis points to 2.5 per cent.
The development helped Shanghai blue chips recoup early losses to rise by 0.64 per cent. Japan's Nikkei added 0.49 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 1.35 per cent despite bloody anti-government protests. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:57 IST

Brickwork downgrades Zee Entertainment's preference shares with...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Zee Entertainment Enterprises said on Monday that Brickwork Ratings has revised its outlook for 6 per cent cumulative redeemable non-convertible preference shares with outstanding of Rs 1,210.16 crore.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:48 IST

Shincheonji Church of Jesus held graduation ceremony with over...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI/Digpu): On November 10, in the Republic of South Korea, the Shincheonji Church of Jesus held a graduation ceremony with 103,764 graduates who have completed a six-month bible study and passed their graduation exam.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:04 IST

'Scrawled Stories' is more than just a passion for Krunal Patel

(Gujarat) [India], Nov 18 (ANI/Digpu): Ask today's millennials what their idea of pass-time is, and the response will immediately redirect you towards social media. In the times where visual viewing and scrolling are trending, micro-tales, snippets, and storytelling have a big hand in entertaining one

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:43 IST

Neena Gupta and Priya Bapat star in new Ching's masala campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): One of India's fastest-growing food companies, Capital Foods, is working on a mission to help Indians cook Desi Chinese at home with ease.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:41 IST

Ghosts of Bill stir people in Dineout's extension of FearNoBill campaign

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): India's largest dining out and restaurant tech solutions company recently launched another film under their brand campaign - #FearNoBill.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 14:35 IST

NSE facilitates primary subscription for retail investors in SDL auctions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) on Monday introduced facilitation of subscription in state development loans (SDLs) through its e-Gsec platform to enable retail participation through the non-competitive bidding route.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 14:12 IST

SIBM Pune's Legacy 2019 - 'Building brand loyalty through emotions'

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 18 (ANI/Digpu): SIBM Pune hosted galaxy of its illustrious alumni from the industry at Legacy 2019. The event was organised by the Alumni Team of SIBM Pune and was held on November 16 at the scenic campus located at Lavale Pune.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:58 IST

The many benefits of investing in Bajaj Finance Senior Citizen...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 18 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): As a retiree or a senior citizen, you enjoy some of the best provisions in the financial market. This is especially the case with investments, as many instruments such as fixed deposits, offer better terms for senior citizens.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:41 IST

Srishti Publishers releases "The Sinners" by bestselling author,...

New Delhi (India), Nov 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Srishti Publishers and Distributors, India's leading publishing house recently released 'The Sinners', the latest book by nationally acclaimed author Sourabh Mukherjee.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 12:37 IST

ICICI Lombard, Fino Payments Bank aim deeper insurance penetration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): ICICI Lombard and Fino Payments Bank on Monday announced plans to take insurance deeper into the hinterlands of the country by leveraging technology-enabled platforms to harness customer reach.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 12:36 IST

Reverse Factor reverses lifestyle diseases with plant based...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] Nov 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Reverse Factor, the only health-tech company that helps people reverse lifestyle diseases with the help of the right food has announced the launch of its mobile app.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 12:34 IST

Century Real Estate unveils century horizon at business associate meet

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 18 (ANI/Businesswire India): Century Real Estate Holdings Pvt. Ltd, the largest owners of real estate and one of the top developers in Bengaluru with 46 years of real estate experience celebrated the pre-launch of their much-anticipated project 'Century Horizon' b

Read More
iocl