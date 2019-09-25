Tata Motors was down by 3.1 pc on Wednesday morning to trade at Rs 126.80 per share
Tata Motors was down by 3.1 pc on Wednesday morning to trade at Rs 126.80 per share

Equity indices down on weak global cues, Tata Motors top loser

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 10:23 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 25 (ANI): Equity indices slipped during early hours on Wednesday on the back of weak global cues as selling pressure built up across various segments.
At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 310 points at 38,787 while the Nifty 50 lost by 90 points at 11,498. At the National Stock Exchange, all sectoral indices were in the red.
Nifty PSU bank was down by 2 per cent, auto by 1.5 per cent, financial service and metal by 1.4 per cent each.
Among stocks, Tata Motors was the top loser which erased previous gains by 3.1 per cent to trade at Rs 126.80 per share. Eicher Motors too lost by 2.2 per cent and traded at Rs 18,020.05 apiece.
Banking stocks were in the red with State Bank of India losing by 2.9 per cent and Kotak Mahindra Bank by 2.1 per cent. HDFC slipped by 2.2 per cent. The other prominent losers were Cipla, Hindalco, GAIL, Vedanta and Tata Steel.
However, those which gained were Power Grid Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services, Zee Entertainment, Reliance Industries and power utility major NTPC.
Meanwhile, Asian stocks fell as US lawmakers called for an impeachment enquiry into US President Donald Trump over whether he sought help from Ukraine to smear former Vice President Joe Biden, a front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
Further, trade concerns emerged with Trump saying that he will not accept a bad deal in trade talks with China as the world's two largest economies meet in early October to end the long-drawn trade war.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down by 0.2 per cent while Japan's Nikkei fell by 0.55 per cent. Hang Seng slipped by 0.9 per cent, Kospi index by 0.8 per cent and Shanghai Composite by 0.57 per cent.
(ANI)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 18:32 IST

India must aim to attract largest FDI share in the world: Prasad

New Delhi [India], Sep 24 (ANI): India ranks as the second-largest telecommunications market globally and is on the cusp of a transformational change which will require more foreign direct investments (FDIs), Minister of Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 18:19 IST

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Bulgaria completed installation of...

New Delhi [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Bulgaria, one of the largest Bulgarian enterprises has finished the installation and setup of digital monitoring solutions produced by Zyfra, a world leader in industrial digitalization.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 18:16 IST

Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard: The Only Financial Aid You Need

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): When looking for a credit card that offers value-added features and is tailored to a wide range of financial needs, Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard is the best fit.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 18:14 IST

Don Cinema to launch Tokers Cricket League in Maldives

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): After announcing Tokers House, DON Cinema will be combining the two passions of Indian youth, Cricket and social media.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 18:13 IST

California Walnuts: Nutrient rich powerhouse for overall wellness

New Delhi [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nuts are healthy snack options. When it comes to healthy diet options, they rule the popularity charts across the world.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 18:11 IST

Health Travellers Worldwide announces a strategic partnership...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The World Medical Tourism and Global Healthcare Congress (WMTC) presents an exclusive opportunity for one-on-one networking with the largest buyers for sending patients for Treatment Abroad from across the globe - especially the USA, Africa and Asia

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 18:09 IST

Docprime completes one year of its operations; launches online...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Docprime.com, Health-Tech venture by EtechAces marketing and consulting private limited ('Policybazaar Group') has successfully completed one year of its operations.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 18:08 IST

TEDxBengaluru 2019 celebrates speakers who believe in going...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): TEDxBengaluru has announced the sixth edition of its annual flagship event TEDxBengaluru 2019 with the theme Beyond Resilience.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 18:06 IST

Club Factory Kicks off Diwali Flash Sale from September 29 - October 2

New Delhi [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the festival of lights drawing closer, leading e-commerce brand Club Factory has announced one of its biggest sale of the year- the Diwali Sale, from September 29 to October 2, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 17:41 IST

Adani Enterprises incorporates Adani Guwahati International Airport

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Sep 24 (ANI): Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday it has incorporated a new company called Adani Guwahati International Airport Ltd to diversify business operations.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 17:35 IST

Measures being taken to boost coal production to reduce imports...

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): India is striving to ramp up coal production from the current annual level of 730 million tonnes (MT) to 1,149 MT by 2023 to reduce imports, Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 16:42 IST

Equities end flat after wild swings, Reliance among top gainers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 24 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices witnessed volatile trading on Tuesday but ended flat after two days of massive rally cooled off.

Read More
iocl