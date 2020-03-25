Equity indices edge higher in afternoon session, Reliance and Maruti gain by 9 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ticked up by 4 per cent during the afternoon on Wednesday as Asian shares extended a rally after Wall Street's strong rebound overnight.

At 1 pm, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 1,175 points or 4.41 per cent to 27,849 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 326 points or 4.17 per cent to 8,127.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty financial service gaining by 3.7 per cent, auto by 3.4 per cent and FMCG by 1.8 per cent.

Among stocks, index heavyweight Reliance Industries rose by 9.17 per cent to Rs 1,029.95 per share while automaker Maruti was up by 8.4 per cent to Rs 4,864.65 apiece.

Axis Bank swung up by 9.4 per cent, Bharti Airtel by 7.4 per cent, HDFC by 8 per cent and Nestle India by 5.3 per cent.

Adani Ports, Grasim, Kotak Mahindra Bank and UltraTech Cements too witnessed gains of over 5 per cent each.

However, IndusInd Bank lost by nearly 4 per cent while ITC, Larsen & Toubro, ONGC and Wipro traded with a negative bias. (ANI)

