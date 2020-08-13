Equity indices edge higher on positive global cues, IT and metal stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ticked up during early hours on Thursday with IT and metal stocks gaining ground.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 76 points or 0.2 per cent at 38,446 while the Nifty 50 gained by 35 points or 0.31 per cent at 11,343.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty IT gaining by 1.2 per cent and metal by 1.8 per cent.

Among stocks, Hindalco was up by 4.4 per cent to Rs 183.45 per share and JSW Steel by 2.5 per cent to Rs 263.45.

IT majors too witnessed smart gains with Tech Mahindra moving up by 1.6 per cent, HCL Technologies by 1.5 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services by 1.2 per cent and Wipro by 1.2 per cent.

However, among those which lost were Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Infratel, ITC, Cipla and Sun Pharma.

Meanwhile, Asia's stock markets ruled higher after steady virus figures and a surprising jump in US inflation boosted sentiment.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up by 0.2 per cent, and gains in semiconductor makers drove Japan's Nikkei 1.9 per cent higher to a six-month peak. (ANI)

