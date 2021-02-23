Equity indices edge higher, realty stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices moved up marginally during early hours on Tuesday but remained under pressure amid growing concerns over the spread over Covid-19 infections in Maharashtra.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 226 points or 0.45 per cent at 49,970 while the Nifty 50 edged ticked up by 65 points or 0.44 per cent to 14,740.

Except for Nifty pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green zone with Nifty realty gaining by 3 per cent, metal by 1.3 per cent and PSU bank by 1.2 per cent.

Among stocks, DLF was up by 4 per cent to Rs 305.25 per share while Godrej Properties advanced by 2.6 per cent to Rs 1,485. Energy major ONGC jumped by 6.4 per cent to Rs 113.15 per share.

However, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki traded with a negative bias.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks rebounded from two-week lows as rising commodity prices boosted market expectations of an improved growth outlook.

MSCI's broadest index of AsiaPacific shares outside Japan ticked up by 0.2 per cent. Hong Kong advanced by 1.1 per cent and the tech-laden South Korea's Kospi was a prominent loser, down 0.3 per cent.

Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday. (ANI)