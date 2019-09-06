Tech Mahindra gained by 4.6 per cent to Rs 727.80 per share
Tech Mahindra gained by 4.6 per cent to Rs 727.80 per share

Equity indices edge higher, Tech Mahindra gains by 4.7 pc

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:26 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 6 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices tracked their Asian peers and moved up during early hours on Friday.
At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 119 points at 36,764 while the Nifty 50 gained by 36 points to 10,884.
At the National Stock Exchange, most sectoral indices were in the green. But Nifty FMCG, pharma and realty were in the negative zone.
Among stocks, Tech Mahindra gained by 4.6 per cent to Rs 727.80 per share on signing a multi-year deal with AT&T. NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank and Grasim were up by 1.3 to 1.6 per cent each.
However, Indiabulls Housing Finance fell by 5.4 per cent to Rs 423.59 per share. Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, Bharat Petroleum and Tata Consultancy Services too showed marginal losses.
Meanwhile, Asian stocks joined global peers and rose amid hopes for easing US-China trade tensions and as firm US economic data increased risk appetites.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained by 0.4 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index was up by 0.2 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.6 per cent. South Korea's KOSPI climbed 0.3 per cent and Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.6 per cent.
Global equity markets welcomed news that the United States and China agreed on Thursday to hold high-level talks early in October, raising hopes for substantial progress in de-escalating their long, bitter trade conflict.
(ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:51 IST

Tech Mahindra signs multi-year pact to accelerate AT&T's...

Dallas (Texas) [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Tech Mahindra has announced expansion of its strategic collaboration with AT&T to accelerate its IT network application, shared systems modernisation and movement to the cloud.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 20:33 IST

Jio announces launch of JioFiber; customers to get high...

Mumbai [Maharashtra], September 5 (ANI): In a much-awaited announcement, Jio on Thursday launched JioFiber - its Fibre-to-Home service - across 1,600 cities in India which would provide people with an integrated experience of broadband, on-demand entertainment, voice and video calling, conferencing, g

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 18:36 IST

Ligne Roset 2019 Collection made debut at IOTA Boutique Furniture

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): When was the last time a piece of furniture merited attention- in a better way? If you haven't witnessed such experience then, at IOTA Boutique Furniture, Ligne Roset's 2019 Collection has marked its grand debut.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 18:32 IST

Merck Foundation partners with National Cancer Institute and...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 05 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, conducted a special meeting with Ministry of Higher Education, Egypt; National Cancer Institute, Cairo and African Ambassadors of Guinea Conakry, Ghana, Kenya, Sierra Leon

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 18:24 IST

Arnaya collaborates with ace designer Gauri Khan for luxury line...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Arnaya, an international lifestyle brand, rooted in a long history of quality craftsmanship and design innovation, has announced collaboration with ace designer Gauri Khan for a line of bespoke products in marble and stone, reimagined by blendi

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 18:22 IST

Alibaba's Philanthropy Arm Hosts 2nd Philanthropy Forum in India...

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Alibaba Group's UCWeb, on behalf of its philanthropic arm Alibaba Foundation, hosted the second Philanthropy Forum in India today in a bid to drive universal education in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 18:21 IST

PlyMahal launches Golden Decorative Laminated Surfaces to...

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the arrival of the festive season, many people start revamping their homes to give up the mood and welcome guests.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 18:01 IST

Hello 6E gets 6Eier

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's leading airline, IndiGo, will be bringing out a vibrant new avatar of its Hello 6E magazine in partnership with Maxposure Media Group.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:59 IST

Schneider Electric launches EcoStruxure for eMobility

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): To meet the urgent needs of the world's rapidly-expanding Electric Vehicle (EV) market, Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has launched EcoStruxure for eMobility, the only end-to-end solution to c

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:56 IST

A Businessman by Profession, Shagun Jain wins India's Biggest...

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/BusinessWire India): PokerBaazi.com, India's fastest growing online gaming platform organised another much-awaited edition of India's biggest poker tournament Game Changer, last week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:53 IST

R Kesavan takes over as HPCL's Finance Director

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 5 (ANI): R Kesavan on Thursday took over as the Finance Director at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:42 IST

HGS hits $1 billion in recovered payments for healthcare...

Chicago (Illinois) [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) said on Thursday it has recovered one billion dollars in denied insurance payments on behalf of healthcare systems, a major milestone in what are some of the providers' toughest claims.

Read More
iocl