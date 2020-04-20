Equity indices end flat after choppy session, metal stocks dive

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices moved in a narrow range on Monday to end flat as traders chose to stay on sidelines in the absence of any clear signs on COVID-19.

Falling crude oil prices and weak global markets also dented investor sentiment.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 59 points or 0.19 per cent at 31,648 while the Nifty 50 inched up by 0.2 points or 0.04 per cent at 9,267.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty metal down by 3.2 per cent and auto by 1.7 per cent. But Nifty PSU Bank moved up by 4.2 per cent and IT by 1.4 per cent.

Among stocks, Tata Motors was the top gainer by moving up 4.2 per cent at Rs 80.10 per share despite reporting 35 per cent fall in global wholesales during Q4 FY20 at 2.31 lakh units.

Sun Pharma was up by 3.8 per cent, HDFC Bank by 3.6 per cent and NTPC by 3.5 per cent. The other prominent gainers were Infosys, HCL Technologies, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and IndianOil Corporation.

But metal majors Hindalco and JSW Steel dropped by 5.6 per cent and 5.5 per cent respectively. Private lenders Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank slipped by 5.4 per cent, 3.6 per cent and 3.5 per cent respectively.

Auto majors Eicher Motors and Maruti too traded with a negative bias.

Meanwhile, Asian share markets were cautious on expectations of a busy week of corporate earnings reports and economic data.

Japan's Nikkei fell by 1.15 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng by 0.21 per cent and South Korea's Kospi by 0.84 per cent. (ANI)