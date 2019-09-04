Maruti Suzuki fell by over 4 pc after it declared Sep 7 and 9 as no production days.
Maruti Suzuki fell by over 4 pc after it declared Sep 7 and 9 as no production days.

Equity indices end volatile session higher, Sun Pharma and Maruti Suzuki top losers

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:17 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices witnessed an extremely volatile session on Wednesday but managed to end positive.
The BSE S&P Sensex closed 162 points higher at 36,725 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 47 points to 10,845.
At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), sectoral indices were mixed. Nifty metal gained by 1.6 per cent, financial services by 1.03 per cent and PSU bank by 0.93 per cent. But auto declined by 1.68 per cent and FMCG, pharma along with realty slipped marginally.
Traders said the market could be largely driven by global trends in near-term due to lack of major domestic triggers.
Among stocks, Tata Steel, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Indian Oil gained by 2.8 per cent each. Dr Reddy's was up by 2.6 per cent, JSW Steel and Bharti Airtel by 2.4 per cent each and State Bank of India by 2.3 per cent. Mining major Vedanta, Hindalco, and UPL too showed gains of over 1.7 per cent.
But Maruti Suzuki India fell by over 4 per cent after the company said it has decided to shut down passenger vehicle manufacturing plants for two days. The company declared September 7 and 9 as no production days at Gurugram and Manesar plants in Haryana.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries dropped by 3 per cent to Rs 426 per share after reports said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has ordered a forensic audit against the company to look into allegations of financial irregularities and lapses in corporate governance standards.
Meanwhile, Asian stocks bounced led by Chinese markets after a report showed growth in the country's service sector accelerating despite broader economic headwinds.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 3.9 per cent while South Korea's KOSPI added 1.16 per cent. Japan's Nikkei was up by 0.12 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index moved up 0.93 per cent.
However, trade sentiment globally remained subdued after data showed the US manufacturing sector contracted in August for the first time since 2016. Worries lingered about a weakening global economy and escalating trade tensions between China and the United States -- the world two largest economies. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:44 IST

Execution remains key in amalgamation of public sector banks: Ind-Ra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said on Wednesday the amalgamation of 10 public sector banks (PSBs) along with implementation of specific measures on governance reforms could improve their performance on a sustainable basis, subject to the successful exe

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:21 IST

GE T&D India wins Rs 90-cr order to upgrade West Bengal grid

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): GE T&D India said on Wednesday that it received a grid upgradation order from West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company (WBSETCL) that will address the growing energy demand of the state and provide the utility with latest transmission infrastructu

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:36 IST

Group Satellite's new project in Goregaon East receives...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Group Satellite's pre-launched project Codename Legacy located in the most premium part of Goregaon (East) has recorded a massive response with as many as 40 bookings, over 300 site visits and only a few inventories left of the pre-la

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:24 IST

IATA calls for living up to the legacy of Chicago Convention

Chicago [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged aviation stakeholders to continue to be guided by the spirit of the 1944 Convention on International Civil Aviation, known as the Chicago Convention, in response to the challenges being faced by the aviation today

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:59 IST

University of Mumbai wins the accolade for 'Best Use of...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): The University of Mumbai, one of the oldest and premier universities of India, won the 'Best Use of Assisted Technologies', at the ScooNews Global Educators Fest (SGEF) held in Udaipur on 10th August 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:47 IST

Century Real Estate introduces My Home My Choice offer -...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] September 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): It is a staple of Indian society to leave financial decisions pertaining to the family in the hands of men. Homemakers and even working women rarely get involved in family planning matters such as investments, taxation, insurance

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:26 IST

Prestige Group, India's largest developers inaugurate five...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] September 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Close on the heels of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's lauded stimulus package to revive growth, Prestige Group inaugurated four residential and one commercial property in Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:23 IST

No production at two Maruti Suzuki plants on Sep 7 and 9

New Delhi [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki has decided to shut down the passenger vehicle manufacturing operations of Gurugram plant and Manesar plant in Haryana for two days.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:00 IST

Get hassle-free finance for your lifecare and wellness expenses...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] September 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Life is full of surprises and not all of them are pleasant. Unplanned and unavoidable expenditure or running out of a calculated contingency fund is a good possibility despite tight financial planning.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:48 IST

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd India announces the investment by...

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India] September 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vardhman Special Steels Limited is proud and excited to announce a new partnership with Aichi Steel Corp Japan, an affiliate of Japan's Toyota Motor Corporation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:42 IST

Flipkart to launch Hindi interface for next 20 crore online customers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Leading e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has announced the introduction of Hindi interface on its platform to make it more engaging for the next 20 crore customers coming online to experience e-commerce in a more inclusive and seamless manner.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:07 IST

Growth of services activity, sales and jobs soften in August: IHS Markit

New Delhi [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Business conditions in the Indian service sector remained conducive to economic growth in August with PMI data highlighting sustained increases in activity, sales and employment, according to IHS Markit India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Wednesd

Read More
iocl