Market sentiment has been weak globally after Saturday’s attack on Saudi oil facilities
Market sentiment has been weak globally after Saturday’s attack on Saudi oil facilities

Equity indices extend losses amid selling pressure, IT and auto stocks suffer

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:50 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Equities came under selling pressure in the afternoon on Tuesday with losses spread across all sectors.
At 12:45 pm, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 310 points to 36,813 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 83 points to 10,920.
At the National Stock Exchange, all sectoral indices were in the red with Nifty auto down by 1.4 per cent and IT by 1 per cent.
Among stocks, Hero MotoCorp lost by 2.2 per cent to Rs 2,678.65 per share while Maruti was down by 1.7 per cent and Tata Motors by 1.6 per cent.
IT major Tech Mahindra slipped by 2.6 per cent, Bharti Airtel by 2.3 per cent and Axis Bank by 2.8 per cent. Among the other prominent losers were Cipla, HDFC, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and UltraTech Cement.
However, those which showed marginal gains were Vedanta, GAIL, Titan, Asian Paints and Yes Bank.
Meanwhile, investors in Asian markets remained broadly on the sidelines ahead of an expected interest rate cut from the US Federal Reserve and the next round of US-China trade talks later this week.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down by 0.6 per cent while Chinese shares fell by 0.85 per cent.
The investor sentiment took a hit following Saturday's attack on Saudi oil facilities which halved the kingdom's oil output, creating the biggest disruption to global oil supplies in absolute terms since 1979, said reports quoting data from the International Energy Agency. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:17 IST

DRA Homes' launched its pond restoration effort

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Mandapam Kuttai Pond at Balaji Nagar on Sivaprakasam Main Road in Velachery, Chennai wears a new look now.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:24 IST

Tata Power subsidiary to exit South African JV Cennergi for $106 million

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 17 (ANI): Khopoli Investments Ltd, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Power, on Tuesday announced the execution of a share purchase agreement with Exxaro Resources Ltd for divestment of the company's entire 50 per cent stake in Cennergi, a South African joint venture,

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:12 IST

Delhi: JW Marriott Aerocity paves way to sustainability with...

New Delhi [India] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity has initiated its path to sustainability by going 'plastic-free' with its flag-ship water treatment and purification plant that is programmed on Artificial-Intelligence technology, the first in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:02 IST

MuscleBlaze launches a Whey protein to solve India's protein problem

New Delhi [India] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Addressing the protein absorption challenge that a number of Indian gym-goers faces, MuscleBlaze unveil their latest product series - a Biozyme Whey protein powder that has been customised for the Indian body.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:31 IST

BEML and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering in strategic partnership

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 17 (ANI): State-owned BEML and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering have signed a pact to work together in aerospace, industrial automation, 3D printing, artificial intelligence and hydraulic system engineering.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 11:20 IST

Aavas Financiers raises Rs 345 crore from IFC through NCDs

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sep 17 (ANI): Affordable housing finance company Aavas Financiers has received an investment of Rs 345 crore from IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, through the issuance of non-convertible debentures.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 11:18 IST

Merck Foundation partners with First Lady of Zimbabwe to build...

Harare [Zimbabwe]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany organized their first 'Merck Foundation Health Media Training' on 16th September 2019 in Harare, Zimbabwe in partnership with Auxillia Mnangagwa, the First Lad

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:51 IST

GM, TCS launch new partnership in global vehicle engineering

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 17 (ANI): General Motors and Tata Consultancy Services have announced a new partnership in future global vehicle engineering, building on a 16-year long relationship between the two companies.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:21 IST

Equity gauges slide amid weak investor sentiment, auto stocks suffer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 17 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the negative territory during early hours on Tuesday amid weakness in Asian peers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 07:39 IST

Dr Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay, inducted to the Board of Governors...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): NIE University, in its most recent progress, has announced the induction of renowned Dr Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay as the member of the Board of Governors with immediate effect.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:27 IST

Strike on Saudi facilities may add a geopolitical risk premium...

New Delhi [India], Sep 16 (ANI): A coordinated drone strike on Saudi Arabia's key oil facilities over the weekend is expected to add a geopolitical risk premium to oil prices and is credit negative for Indian consumers, investment information company ICRA said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:48 IST

Sensex falls by 262 points, oil marketing firms worst hit after...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices extended declines in the afternoon session to close with a negative bias on Monday as global oil prices surged to four-month highs after a strike on the world's biggest oil facility in Saudi Arabia removed about 5 per cent of glo

Read More
iocl