Bharti Airtel traded over 3 pc higher on Monday morning at Rs 405.50
Bharti Airtel traded over 3 pc higher on Monday morning at Rs 405.50

Equity indices flat in early trading, PSU banks gain

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:23 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices swung between gains and losses during early hours on Monday with government-owned bank showing marginal gains.
At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 23 points at 40,380 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 2 points to 11,897. Except for Nifty auto, FMCG and IT, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank nudging up by 1.04 per cent.
Among stocks, Bharti Petroleum Corporation gained by 2.8 per cent as the government aims to sell its stake in the company by March 2020. Bharti Airtel was up by 3.1 per cent, Bharti Infratel by 1.9 per cent, Grasim by 2.7 per cent and Zee Entertainment by 1.7 per cent.
However, Yes Bank dropped by 1.9 per cent to Rs 67.35 per share. The other prominent losers were GAIL, ONGC, Mahindra & Mahindra and Coal India.
Meanwhile, Asian shares moved higher after Beijing surprised markets by trimming a key interest rate for the first time since 2015. China's central bank cut rates on seven-day reverse repurchase agreements by five basis points to 2.5 per cent.
The development helped Shanghai blue chips recoup early losses to rise by 0.3 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan also moved up by 0.3 per cent.
Japan's Nikkei added 0.38 per cent and was just short of its recent 13-month top. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 10:54 IST

Indian medical travel market poised to reach Rs 65,000 crore: FICCI-EY

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): As healthcare turns costlier in developed countries, India's medical value travel (MVT) market is expected to reach a volume of nine billion dollars (about Rs 65,000 crore) by next year, according to a new knowledge paper released by industry body FICCI.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 16:47 IST

Anil Ambani, 4 others resign from bankrupt Reliance Communications

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Billionaire industrialist Anil Ambani on Saturday resigned as Director of Reliance Communications as the bankrupt telecom operator nears sale of its assets under an insolvency process.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 16:31 IST

LANXESS to become climate neutral by 2040

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI/NewsWire Gujarat): Specialty chemicals company LANXESS has set itself an ambitious climate protection target. By 2040, the group intends to become climate neutral and eliminate its greenhouse gas emissions from around 3.2 million tons of CO2 emissions today.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 15:09 IST

Alliances Galore hosts 5th edition of Gourmet Fest

New Delhi (India) Nov 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Alliances Galore is hosting the fifth edition of 'Gourmet Fest' exclusively for Axis Bank cardholders, who can now experience Fine Dining in over 150 leading restaurants across seven cities i.e. Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 14:58 IST

SOAIS opens Global Development Center at Bangalore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): SOA IT Solutions (SOAIS), leading enterprise IT solutions provider has announced the opening of its Global Development Center at Bengaluru for one of its major customers who is a Nasdaq listed global leader in electronics manufacturing.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 14:52 IST

Gaurs Group sells 1200 unit worth 500 crores during festive season

New Delhi (India) Nov 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gaurs Group, one of the leading names in the real estate sector in the country reported astonishing sales number during the festive month of October, which included both the auspicious Navratras and Diwali, the festival of light.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 14:09 IST

Global Chain 'UFC' GYM announces its expansion strategy with...

New Delhi [India] Nov 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Body sculpting enthusiasts and fitness aficionados have a reason to celebrate as the most celebrated fitness franchise; UFC GYM announces their next big expansion strategy for India at IHFF Sheru Classic in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:49 IST

Jhalki, a powerful film: entertaining and meaningful at the same time

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 16 (ANI/ NewsVoir): Jhalki is a powerful film all the way. Not only does it explore a delicate subject like human trafficking and child labour but it also sets precedent of a girl child super-hero without a cape, in search of her brother and eventually rescuing him.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:16 IST

The Consulate General of Belgium in Mumbai organises King's Day event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Belgian Consulate in Mumbai organised an event with a myriad of exhilarating activities lined up at The Taj Land's End to mark King's Day.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:12 IST

Blaize™ emerges from stealth to transform AI computing;...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Nov 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Blaize™ has emerged from stealth unveiling a ground-breaking next-generation computing architecture that precisely meets the demands and complexity of new computational workloads found in artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 12:03 IST

Subdued tax revenue growth suggests likely fiscal slippage in FY 20: ICRA

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Unfavourable trends in tax revenue collections suggest that a fiscal slippage in the current financial year 2019-20 (FY20) appears likely, according to investment information firm ICRA.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 11:15 IST

Konecranes launches its multi-award-winning Agilon material...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Konecranes has launched its multi-award-winning Agilon materials handling system at the India Warehousing and Logistics Show 2019 in Pune.

Read More
iocl