Equity indices flat in early trading, Titan and HDFC top losers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices oscillated between gains and losses during early hours on Thursday but remained largely flat.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 8 points at 34,101 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 12 points at 10,074.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed Nifty realty down by 1.6 per cent and financial service by 0.6 per cent. Nifty pharma moved up by 1.6 per cent and metal by 0.9 per cent.

Among stocks, Titan lost by 2.9 pc on Thursday morning at Rs 955.05 per share while HDFC dipped by 2.2 per cent. Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance slipped by 1.2 per cent each, Kotak Mahindra Bank by 2 per cent and Britannia by 1.3 per cent.

However, Vedanta moved up by 4.1 per cent to Rs 100.75 per share. Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, UPL and Dr Reddy's too traded with a positive bias.

Meanwhile, Asian shares rose to a two-month high as government stimulus expectations supported investor confidence in economic recovery from the global coronavirus pandemic.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose by 0.4 per cent. Japan's Nikkei was up marginally by 0.16 per cent. (ANI)

