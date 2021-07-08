Equity indices flat in lacklustre trade, metals dip

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were at flat levels during early hours on Thursday amid lacklustre trading and mixed global cues.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 80 points or 0.15 per cent at 52,975 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 26 point or 0.16 per cent to 15,854.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty FMCG and metal down by 0.3 per cent each. But Nifty realty was up by 0.7 per cent and PSU bank by 0.5 per cent.



Among stocks, Tata Motors slipped by 1.4 per cent to Rs 312.50 per share. JSW Steel and Hindalco dipped by 1 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively.

Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consumer Products, Nestle India and Sun Pharma also traded with a negative bias. However, those which gained were Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Titan, Adani Ports, State Bank of India and Hero MotoCorp.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks fell to a six-week low as an extended selloff in tech shares in Hong Kong and rising virus cases added to a broad risk-averse mood.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1 per cent to its lowest since late May. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index led losses with a 1.9 per cent drop. (ANI)

