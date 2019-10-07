Yes Bank gained by 4 pc on Monday morning at Rs 43.85 per share
Yes Bank gained by 4 pc on Monday morning at Rs 43.85 per share

Equity indices gain in line with positive cues from global markets

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 10:28 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Equity benchmarks gained during early hours on Monday in line with most global markets after data showed the US unemployment rate dropped to the lowest in almost 50 years.
But investors kept their bets low while awaiting second quarter (July to September) corporate earnings which will start pouring in later this week.
At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 220 points at 37,894 while the Nifty 50 edged higher up by 52 points to 11,226. At the National Stock Exchange, sectoral indices were mixed with auto, IT, media, pharma, PSU bank and realty in the negative zone.
Among stocks, the early gainers were Yes Bank which moved up by 3.9 per cent, Vedanta, Britannia, Nestle India and Bharti Airtel. But Zee Entertainment fell by 7.8 per cent. BPCL, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma and Hero MotoCorp too were in the red.
Meanwhile, Asian shares edged higher after data showed that the US unemployment rate fell to 3.5 per cent in September to reach the lowest since December 1969. That eased concerns of a slowdown in the world's largest economy as investors' main focus shifted to the high-level US-China trade negotiations expected in Washington on October 10 and 11.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.18 per cent while Japan's Nikkei stock index opened higher but reversed course and fell 0.3 per cent. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 11:04 IST

Walmart pilots blockchain traceability project for seafood from India

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Walmart Inc is piloting blockchain technology for end-to-end traceability of shrimp sourced from Andhra Pradesh and shipped to select Sam's Club locations in the United States.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 09:59 IST

Only 10 pc of Indian CEOs confident about reliability of AI...

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Organisations are still not confident about implementing industrial artificial intelligence (AI) solutions which can be embedded in the workflow of applications and help in the day-to-day decision-making process, according to a recent survey conducted by global consulti

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:07 IST

New Age tribute to Mahatma Gandhi from BPCL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): On October 2, the entire nation, and even people abroad celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi - Father of the Nation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 16:10 IST

World Leaders encouraged the interfaith and inter-religious...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 5th World Parliament of science, religion and philosophy 2019, concluded successfully in the presence of eminent personalities like Former speaker of Loksabha Sumitra Mahajan, Prof Dr Vishwanath D Karad - UNESCO Chair Holder; Founder, MIT World Pea

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 16:06 IST

Odisha: Go-Swift portal gets 1,000 proposals within 22 months of rollout

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The state government's single-window for investor facilitation and tracking portal -- Go-Swift -- has got more than 1,000 investment proposals in less than two years of its rollout.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 13:05 IST

All eyes on Season 9 of Asian Designer Week

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gurugram is all set to host the fashion bonanza - Asian Designer Week (ADW) from 4th to 6th of October.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 12:28 IST

Margin pressure to persist for pharma companies: ICRA

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The growth and profitability of Indian pharmaceutical companies in current financial year will be constrained by regulatory interventions like price controls in domestic market and compulsory genericisation in overseas market, according to ICRA Ratings.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:08 IST

Crisil assigns AAA/stable rating to Rs 500 crore NCD of L&T...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Crisil has assigned its AAA/stable rating to the Rs 500 crore non-convertible debentures of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (LTFH) due to its strong presence across the financial services space and a well-diversified resource profile.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 19:31 IST

Glad U Came unveils the festive box - an amazing celebrity...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pioneers in the Celebrity Gifting Service, 'Glad U Came' gets ready to unveil the Festive Box, just in time.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:52 IST

McDonald's India (west and south) furthers the government's...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tough to find skilled people to run the shop floor?

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:52 IST

Merck Foundation partners with the First Lady of the Kingdom of...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany organized their first 'Merck Foundation Health Media Training' on 03rd October 2019 in Maseru, Lesotho in partnership with H.E. Dr Maesaiah Thabane, The First Lady of the Kingdom

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:47 IST

Karishma Tanna and Adaa Khan are in love with Switzerland

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): TV Stars Karishma Tanna and Adaa Khan, who are currently in Switzerland, cannot seem to get enough of the beautiful alpine country.

Read More
iocl