Equity indices in green ahead of RBI decision on key interest rates

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the positive zone during early trading on Wednesday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision on key interest rates.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up 24 points at 37,001 while the Nifty 50 edged up 4 points to 10,952. At the National Stock Exchange, sectoral indices were mixed with media, pharma, realty and IT showing thin gains.

Among stocks, Zee Entertainment gained by 5.6 per cent to trade at Rs 330 per share. Yes Bank was up by 4.3 per cent, IndusInd Bank by 1.6 per cent, Wipro by 1.3 per cent and Hero MotoCorp by 1 per cent.

However, Indiabulls Housing Finance which closed 7.4 per cent up was down by 7.7 per cent to Rs 474.30 per share. Titan, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Mahindra and Mahindra too witnessed some losses.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks traded mixed as traders remained cautious in the face of US-China trade tensions. Shares declined in Japan and Hong Kong and fluctuated elsewhere.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.05 per cent after declining 8.26 per cent in the previous eight sessions. Japan's Nikkei slipped by 0.26 per cent.

Global stocks have taken a beating after US President Donald Trump said last week that he will impose 10 per cent tariff on the remaining 300 billion dollars of Chinese imports from September 1.

(ANI)

