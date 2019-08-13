NTPC was down by 4.4 per cent on Tuesday morning and traded at Rs 116.10 per share
NTPC was down by 4.4 per cent on Tuesday morning and traded at Rs 116.10 per share

Equity indices in negative zone, Reliance gains over 9 pc post AGM

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:30 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the negative territory during early hours on Tuesday with IT, pharma and auto gauges showing most losses.
At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down 181 points at 37,400 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 48 points to 11,062. At the National Stock Exchange, all sectoral indices were in the red except for realty and metal.
Among stocks, power utility major NTPC slipped by 4.4 per cent to trade at Rs 116.10 per share while Bharti Airtel was down by 4.2 per cent. The other prominent losers were Britannia, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, HDFC, Infosys, Cipla and ITC.
However, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries surged 9.2 per cent to trade at Rs 1,269.65 per share, a day after the company said at its AGM that it will sell 20 per cent stake in its oils to chemicals (O2C) business to Saudi Aramco for 75 billion dollars.
Indiabulls Housing Finance gained by over 11 per cent to trade at Rs 561.70 per share. Bharat Petroleum Corporation was up by 2.3 per cent, Sun Pharma and Tata Motors by 2 per cent each.
Meanwhile, Asian shares slumped as fears about a drawn out US-China war and protests in Hong Kong drove investors to safe harbours like bonds and. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down by 1 per cent and Chinese stocks fell by 0.8 per cent.
Hong Kong's main market index tumbled by more than 1 per cent to a seven-month low. Japan's Nikkei also took a hit of 1.5 per cent while stocks in Singapore shed 1.1 per cent after the government slashed its full-year economic growth forecasts.(ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:59 IST

Cremica joins hands with NABI and PGIMER for new study

Mohali (Punjab) [India] August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Moving ahead with their mission of keeping India healthy and happy, Cremica Food Industries Limited announced that it will be funding a new study on food products to validate low glycemic index of these products and understand its effects.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:54 IST

Forevermark unveils series of six short films telling incredible...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): For World Elephant Day 2019, Forevermark, the diamond brand from De Beers Group, is excited to unveil a compelling six-part short film series revealing the epic journey of one of the world's keystone species as they embark on one of the

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 19:00 IST

SITI Networks' all-round performance in Q1FY20 - subscription...

New Delhi [India] August 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): SITI Networks Limited, an Essel Group Company, with presence across 580+ locations in India, has released its Consolidated Audited Financial Results for Q1 FY20.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 18:16 IST

Reliance, BP joint venture to invest Rs 35,000 crore in KG basin

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Reliance Industries and BP Plc will together invest Rs 35,000 crore for bringing to production three sets of natural gas fields in the Krishna Godavari basin block in the Bay of Bengal, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:31 IST

Jewellery retailer TBZ reports Q1 total income at Rs 430 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Jewellery retailer Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ) on Monday reported 4.6 per cent increase in its total income from operations to Rs 429.7 crore during the first fiscal quarter (April to June) as compared to the year-ago period.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:30 IST

SG Estates yet again tops customer reviews amongst multiple...

New Delhi [India] August 12(ANI/NewsVoir): SG Estates, a Delhi based Real Estate Company has yet again been confirmed as a developer group with least of customer complaints and grievances.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:24 IST

Colive launches premium property in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 12(ANI/NewsVoir): In a development that underlines its robust growth trajectory, Colive, India's leading tech-based platform for fully-managed rental homes, has announced the launch of a premium property - Colive Signature Towers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:02 IST

Praj joins hands with Brazil-based Dedini lndustrias for ethanol...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Bio-based technologies and engineering firm Praj Industries said on Monday it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Dedini lndustrias de Base to provide ethanol production technologies in the Brazilian market.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:25 IST

How to play Rummy at Rummy Passion - a guide for beginners

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): Online Rummy is a brainstorming game, and since the day it became digital, people have shown immense interest in the game.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:22 IST

Raddington Report CEO, Yassin Fawaz - Kingrolodex to focus on...

Washington [USA] August 12(ANI/NewsVoir): Raddington Report CEO and Publisher Yassin Fawaz - Kingrolodex is all set to provide intelligence to the political and business leaders through his new age media company Raddington Report this election season.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:02 IST

MEIL commences iconic Laxmipur Underground Pumping Station

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] August 12(ANI/Digpu): Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) have made yet another glorious achievement in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:43 IST

Jio GigaFibre service to be launched on Sep 5

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Reliance Jio's much-awaited fibre-to-home service will be launched on September 5, the third anniversary of telecom giant's launch with a base plan starting at Rs 700 per month and a speed of 100 MBPS going up to one GBPS.

Read More
iocl