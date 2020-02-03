Equity indices in the green in early trading

(Maharashtra) [India], Feb 3 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the green during early hours on Monday after they witnessed a sharp downswing on Saturday after the Union Budget proposals failed to impress investors.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex edged up by 178 points at 39,914 while the Nifty 50 gained by 50 points to 11,712.

At the National Stock Exchange, most sectoral indices were in the green. Nifty Bank moved up by 0.42 per cent, auto by 0.74 per cent, IT by 0.35 per cent and metal by 0.44 per cent. However, Nifty FMCG was down by 0.20 per cent.

Among stocks, Hindustan Unilever Limited was the top gainer and moved up by 4.07 per cent to trade at Rs 2,159.35 per share. Asian Paint was up by 4 per cent, IndusInd Bank Limited by 3.37 per cent, and Nestle India by 3.28 per cent.

But ITC slipped by 5.78 per cent and Infratel and Yes Bank by 5.62 and 3.83 per cent respectively. (ANI)