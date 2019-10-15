Equity indices in the green, IndianOil jumps over 2 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Equities traded in the green during early hours on Tuesday in line with positive global cues.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 212 points at 38,427 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 49 points to 11,390. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green except for Nifty IT, metal and realty which slipped marginally.

Among stocks, the early gainers were IndianOil Corporation which moved up by 2.1 per cent and Bharat Petroleum Corporation which gained by 1.3 per cent. Eicher Motors, NTPC and Asian Paints gained between 1.2 and 1.4 per cent each.

However, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Tata Motors, Infosys and Bharti Airtel were in the negative territory.

Meanwhile, Asian indices opened in the green led by the Japanese Nikkei which rose by over 1.5 per cent in early trade. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up by 0.1 per cent.

Traders cautioned that sentiment remains fragile as the outcome of Brexit talks is far from certain and the US-China trade war remains a risk to global growth.

(ANI)

