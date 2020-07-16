Equity indices in the green, Infosys stock surges 12 pc post Q1 numbers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the positive terrain during early hours on Thursday amid mixed global trends with gains led by IT stocks.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 255 points or 0.71 per cent at 36,307 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 55 points or 0.52 per cent at 10,673.

But all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red except for Nifty IT which jumped by 4.3 per cent and auto which crawled up by 0.3 per cent.

Among stocks, IT software major Infosys spurted by 11.8 per cent to Rs 929.80 per share after posting 12 per cent year-on-year growth in its net profit at Rs 4,233 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

Tata Consultancy Services gained by 3.5 per cent, HCL Technologies by 2.7 per cent, Tech Mahindra by 0.8 per cent and Wipro by 0.3 per cent.

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries moved up by 0.7 per cent to Rs 1,857.15 per share after announcing the Rs 33.737 crore investment by Google in Jio Platforms.

The other prominent gainers were Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finance. However, Bharti Infratel, IndianOil Corporation, ITC, UPL, Titan and Coal India were in the negative zone.

Meanwhile, Asian markets were mixed with Japan's Nikkei slipping by 0.68 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng by 1.15 per cent.

Investors awaited the outcome of EU leaders' summit later this week on stimulus and deepening fiscal integration amid the coronavirus crisis. (ANI)

