Equity indices in the green led by gains in IT, auto stocks

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices moved up during early hours on Friday as Asian markets rose on hopes of a US stimulus package.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 256 points or 0.7 per cent at 36,809 while the Nifty 50 gained by 76 points or 0.71 per cent at 10,882.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty IT ticking up by 2.4 per cent, auto by 1.6 per cent and FMCG by 1.5 per cent.

Among stocks, Tata Consultancy Services advanced by 3.7 per cent to Rs 2,420 per share. HCL Technologies moved up by 3 per cent and Infosys by 1.9 per cent.

The other prominent gainers were Adani Ports which edged higher by 3.8 per cent, Eicher Motors, GAIL, Maruti and Tata Motors.



However, those which lost marginally were Kotak Mahindra Bank and Titan.

Meanwhile, Asian shares rose after robust US housing data supported a late tech-driven rally on Wall Street.

Investor sentiment got a boost after reports that Democrats in the US House of Representatives are working on a 2.2 trillion dollar coronavirus stimulus package that could be voted on next week.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.66 per cent higher in the morning session.

Chinese blue-chips added 0.64 per cent and South Korean shares were 0.52 per cent higher while Japan's Nikkei added 0.62 per cent. (ANI)

