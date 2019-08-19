Bharti Infratel was the top gainer and moved up by 3.2 per cent
Bharti Infratel was the top gainer and moved up by 3.2 per cent

Equity indices in the green, pharma and IT stocks gain

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:23 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the positive zone during early hours on Monday following global cues.
At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex edged up by 254 points at 37,604 while the Nifty 50 gained by 66 points to 11,114. At the National Stock Exchange, most sectoral indices were in the green. Nifty pharma moved up by 1.7 per cent, realty by 0.96 per cent, IT by 0.88 per cent and FMCG by 0.86 per cent.
Among stocks, Bharti Infratel was the top gainer and moved up by 3.2 per cent to trade at Rs 257.30 per share. Sun Pharma was up by 2.8 per cent, Indiabulls Housing Finance by 2.7 per cent, Dr Reddy by 2.2 per cent and Cipla by 1.5 per cent.
But Yes Bank slipped by 2 per cent and Grasim by 1.2 per cent. ONGC, Tata Steel and GAIL too showed marginal losses.
Meanwhile, Asian stock markets tracked the Wall Street's Friday rally on hopes of more stimulus from central banks around the world to prevent a global recession.
In China, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.5 per cent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 1 per cent. South Korea's KOSPI advanced 0.7 per cent and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7 per cent. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:49 IST

HCL Tech signs MoU with MADC for expansion of MIHAN campus

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): HCL Technologies has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) for expansion of its Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN).

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 10:14 IST

Office real estate market holds steady while residential remains...

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): While things are not looking up for residential real estate sector, stakeholders remain positive on the office front and expect leasing rates to be on an upward swing in the coming six months.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:05 IST

Get a credit-linked subsidy on your Home Loan with Bajaj Housing...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or PMAY, a well-known government housing scheme, was initially instated to serve Indian homebuyers with limited financial means. However, owing to the positive response that the scheme attracted, reforms were

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 14:48 IST

BBG Charitable Trust believes in the Right to Education for...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] August 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Women and girls have proved their mettle everywhere in the world and, it happened only because of the right kind of opportunities and resources. On the other side, in our country, the majority of girls lack the facility of education, even though

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 14:39 IST

Coffee Day Group to clear all due debt of Rs 4,970 crore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) said on Saturday that total debt of the Coffee Day Group stands at Rs 4,970 crore and all obligations to the lenders will be honoured.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:56 IST

Mahindra inaugurates first automotive assembly plant in Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 17 (ANI): Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Saturday expanded its global footprint with the inauguration of a local automotive assembly plant at Welipenna near Colombo in Sri Lanka.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 12:05 IST

TVS Motor Singapore invests $3.2 million in Predictronics Corp

Singapore, Aug 17 (ANI): TVS Motor Singapore Pte Ltd said on Saturday it has signed definitive agreements to invest 3.2 million dollars (about Rs 22.7 crore) in Predictronics Corporation, a US-based company headquartered in Ohio which specialises in providing end-to-end predictive maintenance analytic

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 10:59 IST

Sun Pharma inks deal with China Medical Systems to commercialise...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Sun Pharma has entered into an exclusive licencing agreement with China Medical System Holdings (CMSH) to develop and commercialise seven generic products in Mainland China.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:59 IST

AICTE recognises 'Care for Society' initiative of GBS as a 'Best...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] August 16(ANI/NewsVoir): Globsyn Business School's (GBS) 'Care for Society' initiative has been recognized by AICTE as a 'Best Practices' nationally, by approved institutions in India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:48 IST

Launch of a Public Service announcement CD

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 16(ANI/NewsVoir): 'Ushaar Users vs Sagalakala Poochandi' - a music video educating people about being cautious and being safe online was launched today - the 16th August 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:45 IST

Sowparnika launches 'Spandan', a positive homes project in Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 16(ANI/NewsVoir): Sowparnika Projects and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, a leading real estate player from South India, introduces 'Spandan' under 'Positive Homes', a unique proposition designed and developed based on the demands of new age customers. Positive Homes pro

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:44 IST

Bollywood celebrity launches 'Shilpi Gupta Couture' Atelier in...

New Delhi [India] August 16(ANI/NewsVoir): Shilpi Gupta, a pioneering member of the education industry and the Founder and Creative Director of Shilpi Gupta Couture, launched her flagship atelier with Bollywood celebrity Shilpa Shetty Kundra, in the fashion hub of the capital, Defence Colony New Delhi

Read More
iocl