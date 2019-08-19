Equity indices in the green, pharma and IT stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the positive zone during early hours on Monday following global cues.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex edged up by 254 points at 37,604 while the Nifty 50 gained by 66 points to 11,114. At the National Stock Exchange, most sectoral indices were in the green. Nifty pharma moved up by 1.7 per cent, realty by 0.96 per cent, IT by 0.88 per cent and FMCG by 0.86 per cent.

Among stocks, Bharti Infratel was the top gainer and moved up by 3.2 per cent to trade at Rs 257.30 per share. Sun Pharma was up by 2.8 per cent, Indiabulls Housing Finance by 2.7 per cent, Dr Reddy by 2.2 per cent and Cipla by 1.5 per cent.

But Yes Bank slipped by 2 per cent and Grasim by 1.2 per cent. ONGC, Tata Steel and GAIL too showed marginal losses.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets tracked the Wall Street's Friday rally on hopes of more stimulus from central banks around the world to prevent a global recession.

In China, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.5 per cent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 1 per cent. South Korea's KOSPI advanced 0.7 per cent and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7 per cent. (ANI)