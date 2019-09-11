Yes Bank edged higher by 7 pc to Rs 67.55 per share on Wednesday morning
Yes Bank edged higher by 7 pc to Rs 67.55 per share on Wednesday morning

Equity indices in the green, Yes Bank and Tata Motors in focus

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:32 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 11 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices gained marginally during early hours on Wednesday as value buying saw metal and auto stocks lead the gainers.
At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 135 points at 37,281 while the Nifty 50 edged up by 31 points to 11,034.
At the National Stock Exchange, all sectoral indices except for IT were in the positive zone. Nifty metal gained by 1.8 per cent, auto by 1.7 per cent and PSU bank by 1.2 per cent.
Among stocks, metal stocks shone bright with JSW Steel gaining by 3.4 per cent, Tata Steel by 2.8 per cent, Vedanta by 2.7 per cent and Hindalco by 1.6 per cent.
Auto majors too added gains with Tata Motors moving up by 5.1 per cent after its retail sales in China continued to recover following the local turnaround plan gathering momentum. Bajaj Auto was up by 2.6 per cent, Maruti by 2.1 per cent and Hero MotoCorp by 1.8 per cent.
Yes Bank edged higher by 7 per cent to Rs 67.55 per share following reports that the private lender's shareholding structure may witness a major churn by the year-end and it has been talking to large private equity firms for capital infusion.
However, IT stocks were in the negative territory with HCL Technologies dipping by 1.9 per cent, Wipro by 1.5 per cent, Tech Mahindra by 1.1 per cent, Infosys by 0.9 per cent and Tata Consultancy Services by 0.7 per cent.
Meanwhile, Asian stock markets held firm as hopes of diminishing US-China tensions and reduced risk of no-deal Brexit prompted investors to take profit ahead of key central bank policy meetings around the globe.
In early trade, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up by 0.10 per cent while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.32 per cent though Chinese stocks were little changed.
(ANI)

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:53 IST

Amit Sharma created history: Got 6 world records in IT

New Delhi [India] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Amit Sharma, a Delhi resident, and owner of Cheapflightsall.com created history by making world's biggest static website - Cheapflightsall.com and has registered his name in six different records: Limca Book of Records 2019, International Book of Records 2018,

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:51 IST

deAsra presents Entrepreneur Excellence Awards 2019 and...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): deAsra Foundation, a not for profit organization, is on a mission to provide a support ecosystem for small businesses to start and grow.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:08 IST

Jaipur based ed-tech company Tinkerly inks MoU with CIE, Delhi University

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jaipur based ed-tech company, Tinkerly (Elation Edtech Pvt. Ltd.) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Institute of Education (CIE) now known as the Department of Education of the University of Delhi, to nurture and promote c

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:54 IST

Manipal Executive Education partners ICAI to launch General...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Institute of Chartered Accountants in collaboration with Manipal Executive Education, a business unit of Manipal Global, launched residential three weeks General Management Program.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:37 IST

Magictap launches "Magictap.events"- India's first online...

New Delhi [India] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Magictap has launched India's first online booking platform "Magictap.events" to hire event technology experiences.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:26 IST

M3M Foundation joins hands with Aide et Action

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the occasion of International Day of Charity, M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M3M Group has collaborated with an international development organisation, Aide et Action to establish - iMpower, a project which aims at the upliftment of workf

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:18 IST

Automation can kick-start growth for floundering FMCG brands

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Automation, digitisation and advanced analytics are changing the business landscape in India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 08:49 IST

CETPA announces customised corporate training programs to train...

Roorkee (Uttarakhand)/ Lucknow/Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Sept11(ANI/BusinessWire India): Noida-headquartered CETPA Infotech, the leader in training, development and placement services has unveiled their plans to expand into the corporate training domain to the bridge competency gap towards buil

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 08:46 IST

Hospital Cash Cover from Bajaj Finserv: A smart way to meet your...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): One buys a health insurance policy to meet the expenses of hospitalisation but at times, the policy that one opts does not cover the entire cost of hospitalisation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 08:45 IST

Cognate Health Services - Transforming health care services in India

New Delhi [India] Sept 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Health is the actual wealth, but we hardly value it till the time sickness comes. People don't pay attention to their health issues unless the symptom becomes critical and drags them to the hospital.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 17:57 IST

Flipkart onboards 27,000 kirana dealers ahead of festive season

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Leading e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has onboarded nearly 27,000 'kirana' stores across 700 cities to its pan-India supply chain, helping it reach out to lakhs of new consumers during the upcoming festive season.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 16:53 IST

BFSI ranks on top with discrepancy ratio in employee background...

New Delhi [India], Sep 10 (ANI): The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector has the highest discrepancy ratio in employee background verifications compared to other industries, according to the 5th annual trend report of AuthBridge Research Services released on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl