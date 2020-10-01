Equity indices jump over 1 pc, PVR gains 9 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were on firm ground during early hours on Thursday with across-the-board buying seen in all sectors.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 515 points or 1.35 per cent at 38,582 while the Nifty 50 gained by 144 points or 1.28 per cent at 11,391.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain with Nifty private bank moving up by 2.1 per cent, auto by 2 per cent and metal by 1.8 per cent.



Among stocks, PVR jumped by 9.4 per cent to Rs 1,326.85 per share after the government allowed cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes to operate with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

Inox Leisure was up by 10.3 per cent to Rs 298.50 per share. Reliance Industries gained by 0.6 per cent after announcing that co-investors of private equity giant Silver Lake will invest an additional Rs 1,875 crore in its retail unit.

The other prominent gainers were Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Steel and JSW Steel. However, those which lost were ONGC, Titan, Britannia, Dr Reddy and Nestle India.

Meanwhile, Asian shares tried to extend gains on renewed hopes for fresh US stimulus measures. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 per cent.

But regional trade was thinned by system glitches at the Tokyo Stock Exchange and holidays in Greater China and South Korea. (ANI)

